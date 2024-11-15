LD17 candidate John McLean killed in car crash

Legislative District 17 Senate candidate John McLean, seen in this post from his X account volunteering at an animal shelter, died in a car crash Friday with a suspected impaired driver.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Friday a candidate who ran for the state Senate died in a vehicle accident.

A department news release said Democrat John McLean died in a collision with an impaired driver.

Tucson emergency responders were called at 6 a.m. Friday to respond to the accident. McLean, 68, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McLean ran for Senate in Legislative District 17. He trailed Republican Vinch Leach at the time of his death.

Police determined through interviews and roadway evidence that McLean was driving eastbound on Broadway Boulevard in a 2019 Toyota Rav4 at the time of the accident. The other driver, Michael Martin Creel, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer and failed to stop at a posted stop sign, according to the police news release. Creel hit the passenger side of McLean’s vehicle at a speed officers are still trying to determine

An officer determined Creel, 27, was allegedly impaired at the time of the collision. Creel was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving. He is currently being held at Pima County Jail.

Several Republican and Democrat legislators expressed their condolences upon learning of McLean’s death, first reported by the Arizona Daily Star.

Leach said McLean was a good man who conducted himself honorably as a candidate.

“My deepest condolences go out to John’s family and friends in this most difficult time. As a third-generation Arizonan, the lives John positively touched during his life are incalculable, and we should all be so fortunate to do the same.”

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson, said in a post on X that McLean was filled with so much hope for our future.”

“He was one of the few people who made it a point to greet every volunteer, learn their names and thank every person. What a loss. My condolences to his family,” Hernandez wrote.

A X post from Senate Democrats said the caucus was heartbroken to learn of McLean’s death.

“He spent his final days fighting for a better Arizona and we could not be more thankful for his work and dedication to our great state. We extend our deepest sympathies to John’s family and loved ones,” Senate Democrats wrote in the post.