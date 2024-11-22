fbpx

New Faces: Hildy Angius

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//November 22, 2024//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Hildy Angius, a Republican, might be a newcomer, but she is already familiar with Arizona’s political landscape and its big names.

Senator-elect Hildy Angius

Angius, elected to serve Legislative District 30 in the Senate, is coming off 12 years on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. There, she worked with all levels of government and met most of Arizona’s lawmakers.

“I’ve worked with a lot of these people in my 12 years, and so I kind of hit the ground running,” Angius said.

She is a New York native who has lived in Bullhead City since 2005, and had a career in marketing before pivoting to politics. According to the Mohave Daily News, Angius will be the first resident of Bullhead City to serve in the Arizona Senate since the city was incorporated in 1984.

Angius said she looks forward to serving as vice chair on both the Federalism and Public Safety Committees. She said her legislative priorities will include mental illness, addiction and homelessness, with an emphasis on working across the aisle to find solutions to those issues.

“I’ll be happy to work with anybody who wants to improve the system,” Angius said. Her political heroes are President-elect Donald Trump and former state lawmaker Nancy McLain.

Tags: Nancy McLain, Arizona Senate, Republican, Hildy Angius, Bullhead City

