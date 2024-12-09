New Faces: Janeen Connolly

One of the new members of the House who will represent Legislative District 8 is Democrat Janeen Connolly from Tempe. Connolly has lived in Tempe for 42 years, according to her campaign website. She’s a first-time candidate and will be serving her first term in the Legislature. Connolly spent 27 years working for Salt River Project as a government relations representative before she retired. She also was an instructor at Arizona State University. Connolly said on her campaign website that her experience at SRP will help her and the relationships she has built over her career at the Legislature. “I had an amazing career at SRP working as a community advocate. This experience helped me gain incredible skills, the most important of which is my ability to talk with all parties and move good solutions forward,” Connolly says on her campaign website. K-12 education, women’s health care, affordable housing and water are some of her primary issues she’s focused on. When LD8 had a legislative vacancy in 2024, Connolly was one of three Democrats nominated by precinct committeemen to fill the vacancy. Connolly didn’t immediately respond to a request for an interview.