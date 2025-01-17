Prop 139 passage is new chapter in AZ abortion fight, but it’s not over

In November, Arizonans across the political spectrum came together to approve Proposition 139, amending our state Constitution to include some of the strongest abortion protections in the country.

The passage of Prop. 139 was a major win for reproductive freedom in our state, but success at the ballot box was only the first phase in the fight for abortion rights in Arizona. We are now entering the second phase — implementing the law — and there’s still a long way to go to accomplish the goals laid out by Prop. 139.

As we celebrate Prop. 139’s victory, we can’t lose sight of the work and challenges ahead. Here’s what I mean.

Even though Prop. 139 added the right to abortion to Arizona’s Constitution, the state’s current 15-week abortion ban is still on the books — it doesn’t automatically disappear. So how do we resolve this? By going to court to ensure that the 15-week ban is taken off the books, permanently. I’ve joined several other Arizona doctors to file a lawsuit that does exactly that. Although the state has agreed not to enforce the 15-week ban while the litigation against it proceeds, our work will not be complete until the ban is struck down by a court.

As a Scottsdale-based OB/GYN who has dedicated my life to advancing women’s reproductive health, I’ve seen firsthand how our state’s abortion restrictions — such as the current 15-week ban and countless other constrictive laws — cause Arizonans to suffer.

As our lawsuit progresses, all Arizonans should stay vigilant and ensure the will of the people is carried out. But there’s another potential wrench in implementing Prop. 139 — national attacks on abortion from Washington. This year, some extreme groups went all out to weaken abortion access as much as possible.

They sought to revoke FDA authorization of mifepristone — an essential medication used in most U.S. abortions that is safer than Tylenol and has been safely used by millions of Americans since it was approved over 20 years ago. Mifepristone is also routinely used to treat early pregnancy loss, decreasing the likelihood that a woman would need to undergo surgery to treat a miscarriage. If access to mifepristone is restricted nationally, that would absolutely be felt in Arizona.

Extremists are also in court arguing that our nation’s federal emergency care law shouldn’t protect patients experiencing pregnancy complications — even when the health of the woman is at risk. While the law is clearly on our side, that’s not stopping extremists from throwing up roadblocks to continue limiting the rights of all people across this country, including Arizonans.

In summarizing the challenges on the horizon, I don’t mean to diminish the significance of 61% of Arizonans voting for Prop. 139’s passage — in fact, that was a historic, statewide step forward. Instead, I aim to shed light on the important work that must be done to fulfill Prop. 139’s promise to Arizona.

And even beyond these local and national threats, there’s still so much more to do to ensure not just the legal right to abortion but true access for all Arizonans regardless of where they live or how much money they make.

We have a tremendous opportunity to build the Arizona we want — both for us and future generations — so we need to do it right. This work has already started in the courts, but when our elected leaders come back they have the power and responsibility to honor the will of the people by repealing harmful, medically unnecessary, and burdensome laws that restrict access to abortion. Prop. 139 has the potential to enormously impact our state for the better, so it’s time to make sure that potential becomes a reality.

Dr. Eric Reuss is an OB/GYN in Scottsdale and a plaintiff in the case Reuss v. Arizona.