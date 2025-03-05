Arizona needs a retirement plan fix to staff correctional facilities

In this July 4, 2015, file photo, prison inmates stand in the yard at Arizona State Prison-Kingman in Golden Valley, Ariz. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

The last line of defense in our criminal justice system are the jails and prisons that house the scofflaws of our society.

Working in a correctional environment is rewarding and challenging for the officer, but, above all, they perform an important duty for the safety of our communities. People awaiting trial or convicted of crimes must be housed in a secure institution that keeps these men and women safe while also protecting the community from people who are accused of committing a crime or have demonstrated an inability to follow society’s rules.

The responsibility for all this falls to the officers who patrol the cells of our jails and prisons every day.

Jails and prisons are not just about punishment for those that commit a crime but an opportunity to provide rehabilitation in hopes that the incarcerated men and women do not reoffend.

In Yavapai County, for instance, retaining detention officers is a top priority, but also one of the most difficult endeavors. Maricopa County, one of the largest detention systems in the country, operates with a near 50% vacancy rate. That isn’t sustainable. It’s a challenge to recruit detention officers, with most young adults who consider a career in local law enforcement opting for a police agency or a deputy position.

And our sheriff’s offices and the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry are hamstrung by a quirk in state law that makes working in a correctional environment less attractive. The pension reform of 2016 moved correction and detention officers from a defined benefit retirement plan to a defined contribution plan. Translation – no guaranteed pension for the officer that puts in two decades of service.

Sheriffs around the state have come together to provide a solution to our recruiting problem: Boost the retirement contributions from the employer to give us a better opportunity to keep our young officers in this rewarding career.

The result is SB1148. Currently, detention employees enrolled in the defined contribution program see a 5% to 7% deduction with a 5% employer match. The retirement fund is then at the whim of the investment, rising or falling depending on a variety of economic factors. Unlike most men and women who don a law enforcement uniform, there is no guaranteed amount of income after retirement.

The Senate bill continues this plan, however, with a significantly greater employer match — ranging from 10% to 22% — depending on years of service. Sheriffs expect younger detention officers to see the drastic increase in retirement contributions from the employer as an enticing benefit to remain on the job rather than abandon this profession for more lucrative careers.

While some want to focus on the financial impact to government entities that must bear the increased costs to boost the retirement for correction and detention officers, the true cost of inaction is much greater. Reduced staffing in our jails and prisons creates dangerous situations for those incarcerated and the general public. And the plain fact is, county elected leaders, including those on the board of supervisors, have better taxpayer provided retirement plans than detention officers.

SB1148 makes a wise investment to help boost the ranks of our detention and corrections staff before tragedy has a chance to strike.

David Rhodes is president of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association and the Yavapai County sheriff.