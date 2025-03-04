Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clean energy freeze betrays veterans, kills jobs and undermines national security

Vic Petersen, Guest Commentary//March 4, 2025//[read_meter]

Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

As a veteran who has proudly served this nation, I cannot stand by while the Trump administration once again puts corporate polluters ahead of American workers, veterans, and our national security. His reckless federal funding freeze and executive orders targeting clean energy programs, including critical investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, is an attack on the very industries that provide stable, good-paying jobs for Arizona veterans and hardworking Americans.  

Vic Petersen, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is a resident of Buckeye.
Vic Petersen

The abrupt halt in federal grants and loans has already caused widespread confusion, halting Arizona clean energy projects and throwing veterans and others out of work. In Arizona alone, nearly 10,000 solar jobs are at risk. Across the country, clean energy has been one of the fastest growing sectors for veteran employment. By sabotaging these investments, Trump isn’t just stifling economic opportunity — he’s actively hurting those who have served.  Moreover, nonprofit organizations, which often support veterans’ services, are also now embroiled in legal battles to counteract this funding freeze. 

This isn’t just about jobs. It’s about national security. The Department of Defense has long recognized that America’s dependence on fossil fuels makes us vulnerable to global instability and foreign adversaries. 

Trump’s funding freeze is also a direct assault on the Constitution. By illegally withholding congressionally approved funds, he is undermining the democratic principles we swore an oath to defend. A federal judge has already blocked parts of his order, but the damage has been felt across Arizona and the nation. 

Veterans understand what real leadership looks like — it’s about protecting our country, our people and our future. Trump’s actions do the opposite. We must reject these attacks on clean energy, stand up for jobs that support veterans and working families, and demand policies that prioritize America’s security and economic strength over the profits of corporate polluters.

Recent News

