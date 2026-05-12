Home rule under pressure: Arizona’s rebalancing of state and local power

A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at dusk, July 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

In Arizona, we still speak the language of local control. The state constitution permits cities to adopt charters, and “home rule” is often treated as a settled feature of our political system. But in practice, something more subtle and more consequential is occurring. Local authority is being steadily narrowed not through a single sweeping reform, but through a series of targeted legislative interventions that collectively reshape the balance of governance.

As the Legislature moves through the closing stretch of its session, that pattern is becoming clearer.

Lawmakers are advancing measures that significantly constrain local fiscal authority. House Bill 4030 would freeze municipal and county taxes, fees and utility rates through 2030 and require a 60% voter threshold for any increases. It also subjects violations to enforcement under A.R.S. § 41-194.01, which authorizes the attorney general to investigate and penalize local governments for violations of state law, including through potential loss of shared revenues.

At the same time, additional proposals and ballot measures would limit local revenue tools in specific domains, including efforts to restrict taxes on groceries and prohibit vehicle-miles-traveled fees at the local level.

These are not isolated initiatives. They reflect a broader pattern of fiscal preemption in which cities retain formal taxing authority but face increasingly narrow practical discretion in how it can be exercised.

In housing and land use, the pattern is already well established. Arizona law preempts cities from banning or limiting short-term rentals under A.R.S. § 9-500.39, regardless of local housing conditions or neighborhood impacts.

More recent legislative efforts, including the Arizona Middle Housing Law, follow-on exemption proposals for historic districts, and related statewide mandates expanding accessory dwelling units and by-right housing approvals, have further constrained local zoning discretion and shifted core land-use decisions upward to the state level.

Individually, each of these actions can be defended on policy grounds. Housing affordability is a statewide concern. Tax uniformity has economic logic. Regulatory consistency can reduce friction. However, the problem is that, when nearly every issue is redefined as a matter of “statewide concern,” the category of genuinely local decision-making begins to erode.

This isn’t how Arizona’s system was designed to function. The Arizona Constitution explicitly permits charter cities to govern their own municipal affairs. The underlying premise is not that cities are sovereign, but that they are closer to the consequences of their decisions and therefore better positioned to calibrate policy to local conditions.

What we are seeing instead is a gradual inversion of that principle. The state is no longer setting broad guardrails and allowing local variation within them. It is increasingly dictating outcomes: what cities may tax, how they may grow, and what policy tools they may use to respond to economic pressures and, in some cases, backing those constraints with enforcement mechanisms and fiscal penalties.

The democratic implications are not abstract.

Local government is the level at which civic participation is most immediate and visible. City councils and mayors operate at a scale where public input can directly shape outcomes. As authority is shifted upward, that proximity weakens. Decisions move further from the communities they affect, and accountability becomes less direct.

There is also a structural concern. Arizona isn’t a uniform polity. Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, and smaller municipalities face distinct pressures, from rapid growth to infrastructure constraints. A one-size-fits-all framework imposed at the state level may produce consistency, but it risks reducing policy responsiveness where it matters most.

None of this is to argue that the state lacks a legitimate role. But the threshold for intervention should be meaningful, not elastic. Otherwise, “statewide concern” becomes less a doctrine than a default justification for preemption.

The question, then, is not whether the Legislature should act. It is whether Arizona is preserving a genuine balance between state authority and local autonomy or steadily replacing it with a model of centralized decision-making.

If current trends continue, we may soon find ourselves with home rule in name only: a constitutional promise that remains intact on paper, even as the practical space for local self-governance continues to narrow.

That shift would not merely alter policy outcomes. It would change the character of governance itself, moving decisions further from the people most affected by them, and weakening a layer of democracy that depends on proximity, accountability, and local discretion.

Once diminished, that layer is not easily restored.

Herb Paine is President of Paine Consulting Services, specializing in organizational development and change management, a social and political commentator, and former Congressional candidate.