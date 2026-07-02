Making every taxpayer dollar count

Mesa was recently named Arizona’s best-run city and ranked among the top 10 best-run large cities in America. That recognition means a lot to us because it measures what residents expect and deserve: Getting real value for the dollars they entrust to their local government.

In Mesa, we make that our mission every day.

Mesa consistently ranks among America’s safest large cities. We are recognized as one of the best places to live in the nation. Independent credit rating agencies give Mesa some of the strongest financial ratings available. Together, these rankings show that Mesa’s resident-first mindset brings tangible results to strengthen our community.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

For decades, Mesa has invested in public safety, reliable water service, streets, parks and libraries while maintaining one of the lowest tax burdens in Arizona — and doing so without a primary property tax. Over the past several years, we’ve cut more than $56 million from our municipal budget without affecting the services residents rely on every day.

Residents don’t experience fiscal responsibility through budgets and spreadsheets. They feel it when their neighborhoods are safe, water runs reliably from the tap, streets are maintained, parks are well-kept and first responders come quickly when they call 911. That’s what responsible financial management looks like in everyday life.

We’ve built some of the strongest reserves in the city’s history because we take a commonsense approach to stretching tax dollars. That preparation proved its worth recently when disruptions to state-level funding streams created real pressure on our budget. Because we had managed responsibly for years, we were able to navigate that uncertainty, and those reserves gave us the flexibility to respond intentionally rather than making dramatic cuts.

None of this happens in isolation. We heard clearly from residents that they wanted Mesa to remain financially strong while continuing to protect the services that make our community a great place to live. The City Council challenged staff to improve the City’s financial outlook more quickly and we responded. Working together, we strengthened Mesa’s financial position ahead of schedule while continuing to deliver the services residents rely on every day.

Growth creates opportunity, but it also brings challenges. As Mesa continues to grow, so do the demands on the services residents depend on, from maintaining streets and water systems to ensuring police officers and firefighters have the resources they need. Meeting these needs requires the same principles that have guided Mesa for decades: finding new efficiencies, using innovation to tackle problems and maintaining an unrelenting focus on the people we serve.

Our employees remain committed to delivering the services our residents rely upon. This trust is earned through consistent performance and turning ideas into action. Mesa’s recognition as Arizona’s best-run city and one of the top 10 best-run cities in America reflects decades of hard work.

We appreciate the accolades, but there is much more to do. Mesa is focused on creating a strong, resilient and economically prosperous future by protecting taxpayer dollars, maintaining top-notch services and planning responsibly.

Our city will continue to up our game and deliver the value Mesa residents expect and deserve.

Scott Butler is the city manager of Mesa.