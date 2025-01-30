Our national debt demands immediate action 

The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington on March. 21, 2022. PHOTO BY GEMUNU AMARASINGHE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

As a dad of six young children, I understand firsthand the need to balance the budget each month to make sure the needs of my family are met. Whether at the grocery store or the gas pump, it is a constant effort to stretch every dollar and avoid living beyond our means – a reality that millions of hard-working Americans face each day.

However, with inflation causing the price of everyday goods to skyrocket, it’s incredibly frustrating to see how out of touch Washington D.C. has become, ignoring accountability and responsibility and consistently spending beyond their means. For decades, the government has failed to rein in reckless spending, saddling our future generations with debt. This needs to change.

The United States’ national debt recently surpassed $36 trillion and is becoming increasingly unsustainable, putting our nation’s fiscal stability at risk. This staggering figure is not an abstract statistic, it’s the result of decades of overspending and mismanagement that demands immediate and resolute action from both chambers of Congress and the incoming administration.

Of this staggering total, roughly $28 trillion is held by the public in the form of treasury bonds, equivalent to nearly 98% of our annual gross domestic product (GDP). Worse yet, if we do not change course, the national debt is set to climb to 122% of GDP in the next decade. This staggering number is not just unsustainable, it represents a grave threat to the economic well-being of our future generations.

The costs and consequences of this unchecked spending are not contained in Washington D.C., they are felt in the pocketbooks of everyday Americans who have seen record inflation and surging interest rates cause the costs of goods, whether at the pump or the grocery store, to skyrocket. Without decisive action, the scale of this crisis will only continue to grow, opportunities for homeownership will continue to diminish, and our future generations will have to shoulder the burden of today’s inaction.

Servicing our national debt has become the second fastest growing expense in the federal budget and could’ve instead been invested in critical federal programs, our military and veterans, infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology, like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The scale of our debt crisis is unprecedented in American history. While our national debt peaked at 106% in the aftermath of World War II, America was rebuilding after a deadly and destructive global conflict and was installing itself as the leader of the free world. Today, we are simply living beyond our means – and it is our future generations that will pay the price.



Addressing this crisis will require strong leadership and a commitment to reduce waste, cut unnecessary and burdensome regulations, and follow regular order when crafting the federal government’s annual budget.

This is why, as Arizona’s sole House appropriator, I was proud to join the Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus to work closely with President Trump’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency to rein in wasteful spending, streamline bloated government bureaucracies, and put America back on the path of fiscal responsibility.

This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet — it’s about safeguarding the prosperity and security of the United States for generations to come. It’s time for Washington to roll up its sleeves, rise to the challenge, and ensure that our best days are still ahead of us.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, represents Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. He serves on the Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs committees.