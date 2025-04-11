Tough immigration bill requires local officials to support federal efforts

The Senate approved a bill on April 9 that would mandate the governor, attorney general, cities and towns to support the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

House Bill 2099 is one of a series of measures introduced this session that calls for state officials, municipalities and law enforcement agencies to support the federal government’s deportation efforts. State Republicans have proposed the legislation in response to President Donald Trump’s deportation initiatives and the passage last fall of Proposition 314, which makes entering the country anywhere other than a port of entry a crime.

HB2099, which was approved along party lines with Republican support, would be repealed on Jan. 20, 2029.

The bill’s passage occurred a day after the Trump administration’s border czar Tom Homan spoke to state lawmakers during a joint session where he reiterated the administration’s promise to mass deport immigrants with criminal records who are living in the country illegally.

The bill, along with Republican lawmakers’ other efforts to support the federal government’s immigration mandates, has drawn staunch opposition from Democrats and activists who remain concerned about racial profiling and the lack of due process for people who have already been deported.

During the April 9 Senate hearing, all 13 Democratic senators spoke in opposition to the bill, sharing stories of immigrants who either had no criminal records or have been granted permission to stay in the country but were still deported, as well as college students who were taken into custody and had their student visas revoked.

Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Laveen, told the story of Marlon Parris, a U.S. Army combat veteran who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 22, days after Trump took office. Parris had previously served time for a non-violent drug offense but was assured by federal officials he wouldn’t be deported.

“HB2099 takes a divisive, state centric approach that could undermine efforts for a more holistic and humane immigration system,” Miranda said.

Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Coal Mine Canyon, shared the story of Tufts University doctorate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was taken into custody by immigration officials last month while walking through a Boston suburb. According to media reports, Ozturk had publicly expressed support for Palestinians.

“This speaks to the fact that, for these individuals, they have no history (of) any type of legal misconduct. However, they are not being provided due process,” Hatathlie said. “Due process is something that we continue to talk about. And in fairness of the law, due process should be provided.”

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, spoke of Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney, who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for two weeks and spent time in a facility located in his district.

“I represent most of the southern border with Mexico, probably well over 60% and our local law enforcement have worked for decades to build trust within the communities,” Fernandez said. “In fact, we’ve tried to hire micro-locally to ensure that people feel close to the place and don’t feel an adversarial relationship. And this bill will destroy that in one moment.”

Other Democrats shared stories of families that were split up and immigrants who were profiled because they sported certain tattoos.

Republicans countered with the story of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was killed when she went on a run in February 2024. Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who entered the country illegally, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise, said, “While I understand there are plights that frustrate people, and I feel for them, we cannot turn this conversation around and not discuss the fact that what we’re asking for is to follow the laws in the United States of America … The reason we are the land of opportunity is because we are a land of law.”