Adopting sound wildfire policy is critical for Hispanic jobs in Arizona

Jose L Perez, Guest Commentary//April 11, 2025//

(Photo by Pexels)

Jose L Perez

At Hispanics in Energy (HIE), we are proud to be a leading voice advocating for Hispanics’ participation in the energy industry. To ensure our community’s priorities are represented, HIE participates in discussions at all levels of government, from the White House to the halls of Congress to Public Utility Commissions and State Capitols across the country.

Last summer, I was honored to deliver a keynote address at a bipartisan roundtable hosted at Phoenix’s IBEW and National Electrical Contractors Association training facility to discuss energy’s role in the Hispanic community’s prosperity. This collaborative conversation with legislators and Arizona Corporation Commissioners was an excellent opportunity to highlight the direct nexus between utility investment and the availability of good-paying jobs, including increased opportunities for skilled union members.

In the coming years, Arizona’s residential growth and its status as a hot spot for data centers and advanced manufacturing will require utilities like Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power to spend billions of dollars to keep up with skyrocketing demand. With a growing population and a strong presence in the labor force, the Hispanic community benefits significantly from these investments and the associated job opportunities created. These new infrastructure projects will help Arizona bolster its pro-growth reputation, bridge the employment gap, and promote economic development for all in Arizona.

To protect this promising outlook, it is critical for the Arizona legislature to adopt House Bill 2201 and the commonsense wildfire policy reforms associated with it. This bill will create a requirement for utilities to produce Wildfire Mitigation Plans every two years to better protect local communities from the devastation that has been seen in recent years in my home state of California. In addition, this bill will create important rules of the road that regulate the liability to ensure utilities are held accountable for fires started by their negligence while also better protecting customers from bearing the costs of frivolous lawsuits stemming from incidents where they were not at fault.

By adopting HB 2201 and guarding against wildfire and business halting liability, policymakers will help advance Arizona to prosperity. It will help the state maintain a reliable grid and provide job opportunities for skilled workers representing all communities, including the Hispanic community. It is a win-win.

In conclusion, investing in our utility infrastructure is not just about enhancing our energy systems but about creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for all. I urge policymakers and industry leaders to prioritize wise energy policy supporting job growth and opportunity for all Arizonans.

Jose L Perez is the President and CEO of Hispanics in Energy

Recent News

