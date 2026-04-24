Delivering Arizona’s Energy Promise

Let’s face it. Business leaders and consumer advocates aren’t known for agreeing on the composition of our energy mix or the rates and charges consumers are assessed on their monthly bills. Therefore, it might surprise you to learn that, as part of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Arizona Energy Promise Taskforce and after 40 working group meetings, we found agreement on nearly 30 recommendations.

Along with academics, governmental representatives and utility executives, our entities utilized data and expertise to contemplate policy options and chart an energy future for our state. As a result, Arizona’s Energy Promise is comprised of broad principles that ensure energy reliability and affordability aren’t just goals, but standards. Additionally, Arizona’s Energy Promise incorporates a commitment to furthering a clean energy economy, in line with the work of the Arizona Commerce Authority, to attract investment and create high-quality jobs for individuals and families in both rural towns and urban centers.

Although having principles to inform a direction is beneficial, specific recommendations to advance our energy future are arguably more meaningful. Arizona utilities have rightfully deserved recognition for their ability to keep our lights on, and provide power for our air conditioning and heating systems. However, current and projected population booms and infrastructure needs present intensified challenges and opportunities to maintain the reliability of our electric grid. Recognizing these factors, Arizona’s Energy Promise strives to remove unnecessary bureaucracy while maintaining public input for the permitting and siting of energy resources and infrastructure. To forward this objective, a voluntary permitting coordination council, including representatives of state agencies and industries, will be established.

When it comes to the affordability of utility bills, we appreciate the governor’s recent launch of Power AZ, as well as the programs that utilities and non-profits, such as Wildfire, administer to provide financial assistance. Though the programs are extremely beneficial for eligible households, Arizona’s Energy Promise seeks to reduce bill costs for households and businesses by amplifying and increasing opportunities to save money through energy efficiency. Through a Statewide Energy Efficiency Campaign, we can expect heightened awareness of Efficiency Arizona, utility offerings, and tips to save energy and save money.

In order to expand our state’s clean energy economy, the existing and forthcoming workforce needs to be prepared as power plant conversions take place and new technologies emerge. Arizona’s Energy Promise endeavors to align and develop a next-gen energy efficiency and energy workforce training program.

Energy reliability, ratepayer affordability and workforce development may be core components of Arizona’s Energy Promise but enhanced transparency and opportunities for Arizonans to offer their perspectives are also integrated throughout the Taskforce recommendations.

To say that our state is entering a new era in its energy future is an understatement. Similarly, it is an understatement to say that stakeholders and consumers will always agree on its direction. Yet, the fact that diverse entities discussed, debated and ultimately and overwhelmingly supported common-sense measures to arrive at Arizona’s Energy Promise sends a strong signal that we can work together for the betterment of Arizona. And that we should.

John Graham is the Chairman and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, a recognized leader in real estate development, management and investment throughout the Southwest.

Diane E. Brown is the Executive Director of Arizona PIRG (Arizona Public Interest Research Group) Education Fund, a statewide organization that focuses on protecting consumers.