Bills banning DEI practices in state agencies, universities advance

Pictured is the Arizona State University West Campus signage in front of Fletcher Library at dusk. Senate President Warren Petersen recently sent a letter to the state’s three universities warning them to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to end DEI programs across the federal government to avoid the risk of any “unwanted regulatory attention.” (Photo by Avi Waxman/Unsplash)

A series of bills targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in state agencies, colleges and universities are circulating through the Legislature as Republican lawmakers look to align with President Donald Trump’s executive order ending DEI programs.

The bills would outlaw DEI practices when it comes to hiring and training state employees and prohibit state community colleges and universities from teaching those concepts in classes.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, also sent a letter to the state’s three universities warning those institutions to comply with Trump’s executive order to avoid the risk of any “unwanted regulatory attention.”

Republican legislators say the bills would restore merit-based practices to hiring and push back against what they consider progressive agendas that seek to cause division. Democrats and opponents have countered by saying the legislation ignores the country’s history of discriminating against marginalized groups, limits freedom of speech and could hinder programs designed to improve representation of those groups in the workplace and on college campuses.

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, introduced SB1694, which would withhold state funding from colleges and universities that offer courses that promote DEI. The legislation focuses on classes that foster the ideas that colorblind laws perpetuate racial oppression, differential treatment of anyone based on sex or ethnicity, and the idea that a student is biased because of their race or sex.

The law would also address classes that discuss ideas and practices such as critical theory, anti-racism, systemic bias and microaggressions.

The bill passed the Senate Education Committee 4-3 along party lines with Republican support.

“I think we should love each other and respect each other, because we’re all creations of God,” Farnsworth said. “Now, some of us are better than others about treating each other fairly, but I don’t think we should require teachers to be indoctrinated and divided by being taught that I’m a (white Anglo-Saxon Protestant) and you’re not, and I’m a bad guy, and I treat all women with disrespect.”

Farnsworth’s personal experience motivated him to introduce the bill after he enrolled in an online class at Rio Salado College and had to buy a text book titled “Multicultural Education in a Pluralistic Society.”

After reading a few chapters of the book, Farnsworth said he believed the book, and the course, were biased.

“We do not want to divide our culture,” he said.

Farnsworth said he was open to amendments to the bill and acknowledged the importance of recognizing diversity in society.

“A course in diversity … could be very beneficial, because we all know we have had discrimination in the past. We have discrimination today,” he said. “And it’s a benefit if you understand diversity and understand the fact that not everyone grows up the same.”

Alberto Plantillas, central regional director for the Arizona Students’ Association, testified against the bill during the Education Committee hearing, saying it could violate free speech on campus and hinder enrollment for groups such as veterans, disabled students and LGBTQ students.

“Research indicates that dismantling diversity initiatives leads to lower productivity, higher employee turnover challenges, attracting talent and a negative workplace atmosphere,” said Plantillas, a graduate student at Arizona State University. “It’s essential to recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion programs support a broad range of marginalized communities and not just one group.”

Two other Senate bills targeting DEI initiatives also have passed committees and are moving through the chamber.

SB1584 would prohibit the state from prioritizing DEI programs in hiring practices and would ban employers from using tax money to implement the programs in job postings or required training. The bill would allow the attorney general, county attorneys or individual citizens to take legal action.

The measure passed the Senate Regulatory Affairs & Government Efficiency committee on Feb. 19.

Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp, who sponsored the bill, said in a prepared statement: “Merit-based hiring ensures that the most qualified individuals are the candidates who are selected for positions within our government, ultimately leading to better services for the people of Arizona.”

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, also introduced a bill that would bar state agencies, boards and commissions from using DEI in hiring practices and requiring employees to participate in DEI programs.

The bill passed the Senate on Feb. 20.

During the Senate Government Committee hearing on Feb. 5, Hoffman said the bill complied with Trump’s executive order, emphasizing individual skills and merit.

“We need to protect taxpayers from any progressive, radical policies that push back against professional competence and performance,” Hoffman said.

However, Sen. Lauren Kuby, D-Tempe, highlighted the positives of DEI programs which allow for a variety of perspectives and backgrounds to flourish.

“I also look at diversity equity inclusion programs as really embracing the best of us to bring different perspectives to an office,” Kuby said.