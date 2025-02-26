Obesity as a chronic disease – it’s time for Medicare to act

Obesity is a major health crisis in America, affecting nearly 93 million adults today and projected to reach 120 million in just five years. Our food supply, filled with harmful chemicals and additives, is a key contributor. Many of these substances are banned in other countries but remain legal in the U.S. We must take action to address this growing epidemic, particularly for Arizonans and seniors on Medicare.

As a state legislator, I recognize that tackling obesity is essential for improving individual well-being and also for reducing long-term health care costs that impact all taxpayers. Medicare must recognize obesity as a chronic disease and provide coverage for the treatments that can help those who struggle with it. Congressman David Schweikert, R-Ariz., has been a leader in raising awareness about the potential for anti-obesity medications (AOMs) to be life-changing. This is not a partisan issue — it is a public health and economic concern. Rising obesity rates drive up health care costs, place greater burdens on Medicare and reduce overall productivity.

At the state level, I have worked to improve nutrition by advocating for the removal of artificial dyes from food and limiting soda purchases through SNAP benefits. However, these efforts alone will not solve the problem. While a healthy diet and regular exercise are important, I recognize that for some Americans — especially seniors and those with mobility issues — exercise is not always an option. For these individuals, medications may be the only viable path to managing obesity.

That is why I believe Medicare must cover FDA approved anti-obesity medications. Obesity is a chronic and progressive disease that, for many, cannot be addressed through lifestyle changes alone. Studies show that expanding Medicare coverage for AOMs could save the program up to $700 billion over the next 30 years by reducing obesity related conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and joint disorders.

Fortunately, under President Trump’s leadership, the administration has already shown support for finalizing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rule that would allow Medicare to cover these medications. With Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now leading the Department of Health and Human Services, I am confident that oversight and safety will remain priorities as these medications become more accessible.

I stand with Congressman Schweikert and others working to combat this public health crisis. It is time to take action to ensure that those who need treatment for obesity can get it. Medicare must provide coverage for anti-obesity medications — not as a replacement for healthy living but as a necessary tool for those who have no other option. The health of millions of Americans and the future stability of our health care system depend on it.

Leo Biasiucci, Lake Havasu City, is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 30 and is chairman of the House Transportation Committee.