Senator Eva Burch of Mesa has resigned, citing concerns over pay and productivity

Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, resigned from the Senate, citing concerns about legislator pay and accomplishing her goals as a member of the minority party.

Burch represented Legislative District 9, which mostly spans west Mesa and a portion of Tempe in one of the most highly-competitive districts in the state. She was first elected in 2022 and won her reelection in November, defeating Republican Robert Scantlebury both times.

Burch is the first lawmaker to resign this session. Her last day is March 14.

Burch campaigned on a platform prioritizing health care access and affordability, and gained national attention for pushing for the repeal of the state’s 1864 abortion ban. Last year on the Senate floor, she told of her own non-viable pregnancy and her plan to seek an abortion.

She also prioritized public education funding, affordable housing and reigning in the Empowerment Scholarship Account program by way of an enrollment cap.

In a statement announcing her resignation, Burch touted her accomplishments in working collaboratively to make health care more accessible and affordable, improve funding for fire districts, extend housing affordability and uplift public education.

However, Burch didn’t believe she was in the best position to work on issues she cared about the most and get the results she desired, she said.

“I think that it’s very difficult in the minority to have your bills, get a committee hearing your bills, heard on the floor and I know that for someone like me, I am more likely to be able to work on bills that are successful outside of my position as a senator and I’m ready to do that,” Burch said.

She also said the low pay for legislators contributed heavily to her decision to resign. If the legislature wants to recruit “good people” to serve as lawmakers, then it needs to focus on creating a living wage, she said.

“As far as I can tell, it is absolutely impossible for somebody who is trying to work and raise a family to make ends meet with what we (get) paid as legislators,” said Burch, a nurse practitioner. “I have tried so hard to find a balance. We sold our house and downsized. I changed jobs. I did everything that I could.”

Since Legislative District 9 is a competitive district, Burch knows there may be some uncertainty with keeping a Democrat senator in that district. But she’s confident that a viable candidate will emerge.

“I would not have made the decision to step down if I didn’t feel really good about who we have in LD 9 that will be interested in fulfilling the role,” she said.

Burch has no immediate plans but hasn’t ruled out a future run for office. But she knows there are plenty of opportunities available to her even if it’s not in politics.

“I think it’s important for me to take some time to reflect on what I’ve done here and to consider what my options will be in the future,” she said. “The only thing I can tell you for certain is that Arizona has not seen the last of me. There is more work to be done, and I intend to do it.”