Burch holding onto her LD9 Senate seat

Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, is fending off another challenge from Republican Robert Scantlebury in Legislative District 9, according to initial election returns.

Burch and Scantlebury went head-to-head in 2022, too, with Burch ultimately prevailing by about 3,000 votes, or 5%. As of election night, Burch had secured 53.6% of the vote, compared to Scantlebury’s 46.44%, with 2,929 votes separating the two candidates.

Per the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, Legislative District 9, covering Mesa and Chandler, leans Democratic, but only by about 2.6%, making it a highly competitive race.

Burch, a nurse, ran on a platform prioritizing health care access and affordability.

Over the course of her re-election campaign, Burch found herself under a national media spotlight after pushing for the repeal of the state’s 1864 abortion ban. On the Senate floor in March, Burch told of her own non-viable pregnancy and plan to seek an abortion.

Her platform also incorporates a call for higher public education funding and affordable housing. She previously told the Arizona Capitol Times her key priorities upon taking office would be to reign in the Empowerment Scholarship Account program by way of an enrollment cap.

She secured endorsements from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Save Our Schools Arizona and Arizona Education Association Fund.

Scantlebury, a former Mesa police officer, centered public safety in his campaign, making a pledge to “empower local law enforcement, address serious mental illness appropriately, and work to stop human trafficking and the flow of drugs coming across our border.”

He defined himself on his campaign website as pro-life and noted support for exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, but generally expressed support for the existing 15-week limit.

On education, Scantlebury noted his support for school choice programs, noting his experience as a school board member of a non-profit public charter school as well as his general support for ESA.

Over the course of the election cycle, Scantlebury brought in about $112,686 and spent $136,796. As for outside spending, he’s seen about $33,000 spent in support and $39,800 spent to oppose him.

Burch brought in $225,426 in income, spent $241,929 and saw about $274,500 spent in support and $159,806 spent to oppose her candidacy.