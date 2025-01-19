fbpx

New Faces: Michael Way

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//January 19, 2025//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Michael Way, a Republican candidate for LD15. Residency.
Michael Way, a Republican candidate for LD15.

Legislative District 15’s newest representative is a business man with a background in education management. Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, is the President of Business Development at Charter One, a business that provides management services to charter schools, private schools and district schools. Way first moved to Arizona in 2009 and he’s called the state home ever since. He sits on several finance-related committees. Way serves as the vice chairman of the House Commerce Committee, and he holds seats on the House Appropriations Committee and House Judiciary Committee. He also sits on the Joint Legislative Budget Council and Joint Committee on Capital Review. Way lists fiscal responsibility, the border, election integrity and economic prosperity as some of his top issues on his campaign website, stating he’s seeking to reduce taxes and push back against the Biden administration’s economic policies. He also lists education as a top issue. “Wokeness has taken over many classrooms and boardrooms across the country. I will fight back against this dangerous ideology and stand up for Arizona families’ right to choose,” Way wrote on his campaign website. Way has not filed any bills as a primary sponsor yet, but he has cosponsored several pieces of legislation, including measures that would exempt immunizations in public schools and a resolution that would cut taxes on grocery food items. 

Tags: Michael Way, Legislative District 15

Recent News

