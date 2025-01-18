New Faces: Justin Olson

Justin Olson returns to the House of Representatives after a stint at the Arizona Corporation Commission and Turning Point USA, where he works as the chief financial officer. Olson served in the House from 2011 to 2017 and chaired the House Appropriations Committee and the Federalism and Fiscal Responsibility Committee. This time around, Olson will chair the Ways and Means Committee and sit on the Appropriations, Education and Joint Legislative Budget committees. Olson serves Legislative District 10 alongside newcomer Republican Ralph Heap and longtime Republican Sen. David Farnsworth. Olson previously worked as a tax analyst for Apollo Education Group and as a research analyst for the Arizona Tax Research Association. He also worked as a congressional aide for former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks. Olson unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022 and for the 2016 GOP nomination to the congressional seat ultimately occupied by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs. Olson was born and raised in Mesa, where he currently resides with his wife and their nine children. Olson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this profile.