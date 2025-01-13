New Faces: Pamela Carter

The newest representative in Legislative District 4 is a major pickup for the GOP, which took both House seats in one of the most competitive districts of the state. Representative-elect Pamela Carter, a Republican from Scottsdale, will serve her first term at the Legislature after previously running for Scottsdale City Council in 2022. Carter will serve on the Natural Resource, Energy, and Water Committee, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and she will be the vice chairwoman of the Public Safety and Law Enforcement Committee. Carter lists low taxes, school safety and supporting law enforcement as some of her top legislative priorities on her campaign website. “I’m committed to protecting our children from radical left-wing agendas that seek to impose harmful ideologies on kids,” Carter wrote on her campaign website. “I firmly believe parents should have the final say in matters regarding their children’s education.” She once owned a sports medicine and weight training business in Scottsdale, which served NFL athletes and ASU football players, leading to the TV show “Get in Shape with Pamela Carter” that aired for 18 years. Carter did not return a request for an interview from the Arizona Capitol Times before its publishing deadline.