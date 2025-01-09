fbpx

New Faces: Lisa Fink

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//January 9, 2025//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Lisa Fink, incoming state representative for Legislative District 27, is new to public office, but not new to politics, and heads into the session with a focus on state’s and parental rights.

Lisa Fink

She serves as president of the Protect Arizona Children Coalition, a group working to ban sex education, “gender ideology, and pornographic materials” from Arizona schools.

Fink also works as an active member of Mommy Lobby AZ, a group currently working to strengthen parental rights and data privacy. And she previously chaired the Arizona State Constitutional Commemoration Committee, a body established in law to promote public understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

As Fink heads into her first legislative session, she continues along the same advocacy lines.

“My efforts would be to base my bills or my votes on foundational principles that are articulated in the Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution,” Fink said.

She said her legislation will generally fall under three categories: state’s rights and sovereignty, parental rights in education and “consent of the governed,” a principle from the Declaration of Independence holding that “the government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed.” 

Fink declined to get into specifics on incoming legislation, but said the issue of state sovereignty will encompass energy policy.

“I knocked on thousands of doors, and a big, big thing that came up was the economy, the cost of gas, cost of electricity,” Fink said. “So my state sovereignty bills should address the root reason and root causes of some of those problems.”

Tags: Legislative District 27, Lisa Fink

Recent News

