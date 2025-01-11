fbpx

New Faces: Khyl Powell

By Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//January 11, 2025//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Khyl Powell

Republican Khyl Powell will take office in the House representing Legislative District 14. Powell describes himself as a lifelong Republican who has lived in Gilbert for more than 25 years, according to his campaign website. Powell worked for the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI, served as the president and owner of a multi-million dollar service company for 24 years and owned an industrial real estate development company in Gilbert for 20 years. In addition, he served on the Town of Gilbert’s Planning Commission and the board for the Gilbert Small Business Alliance. Powell’s primary issues include parental rights and school choice, border security, the First and Second Amendments, the right to life and election integrity. “My goal is to defend our God-given liberties and restore a government that is truly of, by and for the people,” he says on his website. Powell will serve on the Federalism, Military Affairs & Elections, Judiciary and Public Safety & Law Enforcement committees. He did not respond to a request for an interview before deadline. 

Tags: Khyl Powell, House of Representatives

Recent News

