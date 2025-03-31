Gov. Hobbs: Arizona faces an “intense” fire season

The Copper Canyon Fire burned actively through brush. The wildfire burned 2,875 acres in May of 2021. (File photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Monday she believes Arizona faces an “intense” upcoming fire season fueled by an unusually dry winter.

And John Truett, the state’s fire management officer, said the impact is already being felt.

Truett pointed out that 18 separate fires were set just this past week along a 20 mile stretch of State Route 79 north of Oracle Junction. The cause, he said, appears to have been someone who was towing a trailer and let the chains dangle from the hitch, creating sparks.

“So that tells us that the probability of ignition is way up,” Truett said.

With the brush and grasses as dry as they are — and this early in the season — the governor said that makes it all the more important for individuals to recognize their role in preventing wildfires.

“Most fires are human caused, not maliciously,” the governor said.

It’s not just chains that can cause fires.

Car catalytic converters can get extremely hot, with operating temperatures that exceed 500 degrees. And that means a vehicle that drives onto grasses can easily start a blaze.

Truett said keeping the number of fires under control this year will involve public education.

Truett expressed concern about the devastating wildfires that erupted earlier this year in California, destroying more than 11,000 homes. He noted that while conditions are different there — the blazes were driven by strong seasonal winds — there is the potential for similar destruction in Arizona.

“We have that vegetation growing very close to the outside of the communities,” Truett said. Then, there is the prevalence of tract homes in developments that are close to each other.

“Once (a fire) gets established in those rows of homes, and you’re driving it with the wind, that becomes the fuel driver,” he said. “It’s no longer the vegetation. It’s the homes.”

Truett said his agency is not simply waiting around for the next fire to fight.

“We have our wildfire mitigation plan,” he said.

“What that plan is is to go out and look at potential high-risk areas and go out and do what we call a fuel reduction,” he explained, removing some of the dried and flammable materials so that if a blaze does erupt it will be easier to manage and avoid homes in the community.

What that means, Truett said, is “trying to get the forest and the vegetation back to its natural fire regime.”

Hobbs said about 23,000 acres of land at risk for wildfires has been “treated” since last July. That includes removing dry grasses and other fuels. The state expects to get that figure to 30,000 by the end of June.

Tom Torres, the state forester, said that, to date, the feds have not asked for any of their grant money back — and that’s at least one piece of good news for fire management officials in the state.

He also said that the agency is nearly staffed for the upcoming fire season.

Still, Arizona officials are concerned about protecting the home front.

“National resources are at a draw down right now,” Torres said. “So we have to be very cautious on how we’re going to aid our partners out west … We need to maintain our staffing here at home.”