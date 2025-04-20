Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Built for men, deadly for women: She DRIVES Act aims to level the playing field

Marc Lamber, Guest Commentary//April 20, 2025//

(Photo by Vistacreate)

Marc Lamber
Marc Lamber

Our state’s roads are perilous, especially for women. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), nearly half of all traffic injuries involve women. Yet, for decades, automotive safety standards have been based on crash test dummies modeled after the average male, neglecting the anatomical differences of female drivers and passengers. This oversight means that safety features may not provide equal protection for women, contributing to the higher injury rates observed. The She DRIVES Act aims to rectify this disparity by mandating the use of advanced female crash test dummies that accurately represent women’s physiology in safety testing.

The Stark Reality on Arizona Roads

There were 122,247 vehicle collisions, resulting in 1,183 fatalities and 37,075 injuries on Arizona roads, according to the most recent Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report. Notably, 47% of all traffic injuries involved female occupants. This statistic underscores the heightened vulnerability of women on our roads. National studies have shown that women are 73% more likely to suffer serious injuries in head-on collisions compared to men in similar crashes. This increased risk is largely due to vehicle safety designs and testing protocols that have historically prioritized male physiology.

Why the She DRIVES Act Matters for Arizona

Lorraine Martin, President & CEO of the National Safety Council, recently shared a stark observation, “Unfortunately on American roads, how safe you are depends on who you are.” With women comprising a significant portion of Arizona’s driving population, ensuring their safety is not just a matter of equity but of public health. The She DRIVES Act would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to establish crashworthiness frontal impact tests with those testing devices (crash test dummies) for adult female occupants in all designated front seating positions.  This change is projected to save over 1,300 lives annually and prevent thousands of serious injuries.

A Personal Perspective

Throughout my career, I’ve represented countless women whose lives have been irrevocably altered by car accidents. Many of these injuries could have been mitigated or prevented if vehicle safety standards had been designed with women in mind. The She DRIVES Act represents a long-overdue acknowledgment that women’s safety on the road is paramount and must be addressed through thoughtful legislation and updated safety protocols.

The data is clear: Arizona’s women are at an increased risk on our roads due to outdated safety testing standards. The She DRIVES Act is not just necessary; it’s imperative. By advocating for and supporting this legislation, we can ensure that all drivers, regardless of gender, receive the protection they deserve. Let’s take this vital step toward safer roads for everyone in Arizona.

Marc Lamber is a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated trial attorney and public safety advocate. A director at the Am Law 200 firm Fennemore, Lamber chairs the Personal Injury Practice Group and has been featured in national and local media, including the USA Today, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the ABA Journal and many others.

Recent News

