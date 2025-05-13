Here are your nominees for Best of the Capitol

By Staff//May 13, 2025//
By Staff//May 13, 2025//
It’s that time of the year again to vote on who’s Best of the Capitol. Here are the nominees in 29 categories.
Best Elected Official – Republican
Walt Blackman
Thomas Galvin
Selina Bliss
Gail Griffin
Julie Willoughby
Janae Shamp
Nick Kupper
John Kavanagh
Neal Carter
Best Elected Official – Democrat
Sarah Ligouri
Analise Ortiz
Yassamin Ansari
Stephanie Stahl Hamilton
Brian Fernandez
Nancy Gutierrez
Alma Hernandez
Best Debater – Republican
Walter Blackman
JD Mesnard
Mark Finchem
Matt Gress
Teresa Martinez
Alexander Kolodin
Best Debater – Democrat
Analise Ortiz
Yassamin Ansari
Lorena Austin
Oscar De Los Santos
Quantá Crews
Aaron Márquez
Best Bill Sponsor
Walter Blackman
Gail Griffin
Analise Ortiz
Quang Nguyen
Mark Finchem
Janae Shamp
Nick Kupper
Nancy Gutierrez
Julie Willoughby
Tony Rivero
Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell
Amilyn Pierce – HB2704 -Tax; distribution; county stadium district
David Livingston – HB2945 – Developmental disabilities; appropriations; waivers
Nick Kupper – HB2112 – Internet pornography; minors; age verification
Gretchen Jacobs – SB1106 – Public entity liability; sexual offenses
Best Committee Chair
Walt Blackman
Gail Griffin
Jeff Weninger
Best Committee Ranking Minority Member
Sarah Ligouri
Analise Ortiz
Cesar Aguilar
Best Lobbyist
Court Rich
Liz Goodman
Amilyn Pierce
Marilyn Rodriguez
Brandy Petrone
Jay Kaprosy
Jim Norton
Gretchen Jacobs
Nick Ponder
Daniella Smith
Jake Hinman
Best Lobbyist Under 40
Eryn Streeter
Jessica Newland-Olin
Lucas Atencio
Jane Ahern
Joe Barba
Emily Raymond
Shaun Rieve
John Baumer
Trevor Laky
Courtney Coolidge
Sam Richard
Grace Appelbe
Best Government Lobbyist
Luke Douglas
Ryan Boyd
Thomas Adkins
Ben Alteneder
Jeff Gray
Judah Waxelbaum
Joe Barba
Jen Marson
Rodney Short
Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against
Ryan Boyd
Jordan Rose
Marie Isaacson
Jen Marson
Stuart Goodman
Wendy Briggs
Jim Norton
Courtney Coolidge
Gretchen Jacobs
Nick Ponder
Best Lobbying Firm
Rose Law Group
Creosote Partners
HighGround Inc.
Isaacson Law Firm, P.C.
Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs
Veridus LLC
Arizona Governmental Affairs
Best Dressed
Ryan Boyd
Reem Elsaad
Jordan Rose
Amilyn Pierce
Yassamin Ansari
Pamela Carter
Daniella Smith
Best Capitol/Political Lawyer
Court Rich
Andy Gaona
Pele Peacock Fisher
Best Political Rising Star
Walter Blackman
Analise Ortiz
Judah Waxelbaum
Larry Sandigo
Kevin Kirchmeier
Yassamin Ansari
Julie Willoughby
Nick Kupper
Grace Appelbe
Most Quotable Politico
Stacy Pearson
Court Rich
Yassamin Ansari
John Kavanagh
Alex Kolodin
Analise Ortiz
Theresa Hatathlie
Best Political Quote
Walt Blackman – “Silence in this is compliance in this” – Blackman on his “Stolen Valor” bill being held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee”
Court Rich – “Would you agree that one of the dangers to utility shareholders from the increasing growth of the prosumers is that the investments made by the prosumers with their own money may supplant investments that the utility may otherwise have been able to make and earn a return on for the benefit of their shareholders.”
Yassamin Ansari – “What was your point in traveling to El Salvador? Sen. Van Hollen had just been there,” Ingraham asked, noting Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D) recent solo visit. “To me, there is nothing more American than due process and the rule of law,” Ansari replied.
David Livingston – “I hope you’re not suggesting that we cut the services to our children…” Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson said in a budget meeting before she was cut off. “Yes I am,” said Rep. David Livingston, the Peoria Republican who heads the House Appropriations Committee.
“… literally to save funding?” Stahl Hamilton continued. “Yes I am,” Livingston repeated.
Analise Ortiz – “This law is based on the unfounded idea that protests and protesters make us less safe” – on a bill to ban encampments on college campuses.
Alex Kolodin – “If we’re going to take away freedom from Arizonans on a relatively minor matter, why don’t we pass an amendment to this bill to raise the age to vote to 21? Because that’s the logic behind this”
Best Power Broker
Amilyn Pierce
Tom Farley
Brett Mecum
Danny Seiden
Best PR Person
Stacy Pearson
Joe Watson
Natalie DeRoock
Barrett Marson
Matthew Benson
Dawn Penich
Best PR Firm
Lumen Strategies
heyjoeMEDIA
HighGround Inc.
Javelina
Veridus LLC
Agave Strategy
Best Social Media Personality
Analise Ortiz
Calli Jones
Alma Hernandez
Matt Gress
Best Crisis Response and Management
Stacy Pearson
Larry Sandigo
Gretchen Jacobs
Best Industry Trade & Professional Association
League Arizona of Cities and Towns
National Association of Social Workers, Arizona Chapter
NAIOP Arizona
Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Arizona REALTORS
Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group
LeadingAge
Center for the Rights of Abused Children
Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities (AAPPD)
Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Best Nonprofit Advocate
Brandie Reiner
Marie Isaacson
Darcy Olsen
Laurie Liles
Jobe Dickinson
Best Political Action Committee
REALTORS of Arizona Political Action Committee (RAPAC)
Yes on Proposition 139 Arizona for Abortion Access
AZ Chamber Moving Arizona Forward PAC
Best Polling Firm
HighGround Inc.
Noble Predictive Insights
Best Pollster
Paul Bentz
Mike Noble
