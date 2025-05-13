Here are your nominees for Best of the Capitol

It’s that time of the year again to vote on who’s Best of the Capitol. Here are the nominees in 29 categories.

Learn more here.

Best Elected Official – Republican

Walt Blackman

Thomas Galvin

Selina Bliss

Gail Griffin

Julie Willoughby

Janae Shamp

Nick Kupper

John Kavanagh

Neal Carter

Best Elected Official – Democrat

Sarah Ligouri

Analise Ortiz

Yassamin Ansari

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Brian Fernandez

Nancy Gutierrez

Alma Hernandez

Best Debater – Republican

Walter Blackman

JD Mesnard

Mark Finchem

Matt Gress

Teresa Martinez

Alexander Kolodin

Best Debater – Democrat

Analise Ortiz

Yassamin Ansari

Lorena Austin

Oscar De Los Santos

Quantá Crews

Aaron Márquez

Best Bill Sponsor

Walter Blackman

Gail Griffin

Analise Ortiz

Quang Nguyen

Mark Finchem

Janae Shamp

Nick Kupper

Nancy Gutierrez

Julie Willoughby

Tony Rivero

Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell

Amilyn Pierce – HB2704 -Tax; distribution; county stadium district

David Livingston – HB2945 – Developmental disabilities; appropriations; waivers

Nick Kupper – HB2112 – Internet pornography; minors; age verification

Gretchen Jacobs – SB1106 – Public entity liability; sexual offenses

Best Committee Chair

Walt Blackman

Gail Griffin

Jeff Weninger

Best Committee Ranking Minority Member

Sarah Ligouri

Analise Ortiz

Cesar Aguilar

Best Lobbyist

Court Rich

Liz Goodman

Amilyn Pierce

Marilyn Rodriguez

Brandy Petrone

Jay Kaprosy

Jim Norton

Gretchen Jacobs

Nick Ponder

Daniella Smith

Jake Hinman

Best Lobbyist Under 40

Eryn Streeter

Jessica Newland-Olin

Lucas Atencio

Jane Ahern

Joe Barba

Emily Raymond

Shaun Rieve

John Baumer

Trevor Laky

Courtney Coolidge

Sam Richard

Grace Appelbe

Best Government Lobbyist

Luke Douglas

Ryan Boyd

Thomas Adkins

Ben Alteneder

Jeff Gray

Judah Waxelbaum

Joe Barba

Jen Marson

Rodney Short

Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against

Ryan Boyd

Jordan Rose

Marie Isaacson

Jen Marson

Stuart Goodman

Wendy Briggs

Jim Norton

Courtney Coolidge

Gretchen Jacobs

Nick Ponder

Best Lobbying Firm

Rose Law Group

Creosote Partners

HighGround Inc.

Isaacson Law Firm, P.C.

Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs

Veridus LLC

Arizona Governmental Affairs

Best Dressed

Ryan Boyd

Reem Elsaad

Jordan Rose

Amilyn Pierce

Yassamin Ansari

Pamela Carter

Daniella Smith

Best Capitol/Political Lawyer

Court Rich

Andy Gaona

Pele Peacock Fisher

Best Political Rising Star

Walter Blackman

Analise Ortiz

Judah Waxelbaum

Larry Sandigo

Kevin Kirchmeier

Yassamin Ansari

Julie Willoughby

Nick Kupper

Grace Appelbe

Most Quotable Politico

Stacy Pearson

Court Rich

Yassamin Ansari

John Kavanagh

Alex Kolodin

Analise Ortiz

Theresa Hatathlie

Best Political Quote

Walt Blackman – “Silence in this is compliance in this” – Blackman on his “Stolen Valor” bill being held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee”

Court Rich – “Would you agree that one of the dangers to utility shareholders from the increasing growth of the prosumers is that the investments made by the prosumers with their own money may supplant investments that the utility may otherwise have been able to make and earn a return on for the benefit of their shareholders.”

Yassamin Ansari – “What was your point in traveling to El Salvador? Sen. Van Hollen had just been there,” Ingraham asked, noting Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D) recent solo visit. “To me, there is nothing more American than due process and the rule of law,” Ansari replied.

David Livingston – “I hope you’re not suggesting that we cut the services to our children…” Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson said in a budget meeting before she was cut off. “Yes I am,” said Rep. David Livingston, the Peoria Republican who heads the House Appropriations Committee.

“… literally to save funding?” Stahl Hamilton continued. “Yes I am,” Livingston repeated.

Analise Ortiz – “This law is based on the unfounded idea that protests and protesters make us less safe” – on a bill to ban encampments on college campuses.

Alex Kolodin – “If we’re going to take away freedom from Arizonans on a relatively minor matter, why don’t we pass an amendment to this bill to raise the age to vote to 21? Because that’s the logic behind this”

Best Power Broker

Amilyn Pierce

Tom Farley

Brett Mecum

Danny Seiden

Best PR Person

Stacy Pearson

Joe Watson

Natalie DeRoock

Barrett Marson

Matthew Benson

Dawn Penich

Best PR Firm

Lumen Strategies

heyjoeMEDIA

HighGround Inc.

Javelina

Veridus LLC

Agave Strategy

Best Social Media Personality

Analise Ortiz

Calli Jones

Alma Hernandez

Matt Gress

Best Crisis Response and Management

Stacy Pearson

Larry Sandigo

Gretchen Jacobs

Best Industry Trade & Professional Association

League Arizona of Cities and Towns

National Association of Social Workers, Arizona Chapter

NAIOP Arizona

Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Arizona REALTORS

Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group

LeadingAge

Center for the Rights of Abused Children

Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities (AAPPD)

Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Best Nonprofit Advocate

Brandie Reiner

Marie Isaacson

Darcy Olsen

Laurie Liles

Jobe Dickinson

Best Political Action Committee

REALTORS of Arizona Political Action Committee (RAPAC)

Yes on Proposition 139 Arizona for Abortion Access

AZ Chamber Moving Arizona Forward PAC

Best Polling Firm

HighGround Inc.

Noble Predictive Insights

Best Pollster

Paul Bentz

Mike Noble