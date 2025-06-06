Senate Bill 1247 fails our youngest members of the military

Arizona’s Legislature is poised to pass a bill that could endanger the very individuals we seek to commemorate.

Senate Bill 1247 aims to raise the legal age for purchasing and possessing tobacco products from 18 to 21, aligning state law with federal regulations. However, a carve-out in the bill introduces a troubling exception: active-duty military personnel, including members of the National Guard and reserves, would still be permitted to buy and use tobacco products at 18.

Supporters of this carve-out argue that if young adults are old enough to fight and die for their country, they should be allowed to make their own choices about tobacco use. While this point of view may appear respectful, it inadvertently creates a two-tiered system of health protection, suggesting that the health of our young service members is less valuable than that of other Arizona citizens.

By allowing young military personnel to access tobacco products, we are not honoring their service but rather exposing them to substances that could lead to lifelong addiction and serious health issues. This exception undermines the very purpose of SB1247, which is to align the state minimum legal age (18) for buying or possessing a tobacco product with the federal minimum legal age (21).

Furthermore, this policy sends a conflicting message. While we restrict tobacco use among Arizona citizens to promote public health, we permit it among our troops, suggesting their well-being is a secondary concern. This is not only illogical but also deeply disrespectful to those who serve.

The dangers of tobacco use for young people are well-documented. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 9 out of 10 adults who smoke cigarettes daily first tried smoking by age 18. The National Cancer Institute states that cigarette smoking is the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States, as smoking causes cancers of all the following: lung, esophagus, larynx (voice box), mouth, throat, kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, stomach, cervix, colon and rectum, as well as acute myeloid leukemia.

As a personal injury attorney, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of tobacco-related illnesses. Our laws must reflect a commitment to the health and safety of all citizens, especially those who have dedicated themselves to protecting our nation.

Let’s truly honor our service members by ensuring they receive the same health protections as everyone else. SB1247 should be amended to remove the military exception, reinforcing our commitment to the well-being of all Arizonans.

Marc Lamber is a director at the Am Law 200 firm Fennemore and chairs the personal injury practice group.