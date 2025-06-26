Here are your Best of the Capitol winners for 2025

Arizona Capitol Times//June 26, 2025//
Arizona Capitol Times//June 26, 2025//
We’re proud to recognize the individuals and organizations making a lasting impact at the Arizona Capitol. From tireless advocates and standout public servants to behind-the-scenes power players, this year’s honorees reflect the energy, expertise, and influence that shape Arizona’s political landscape.
Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!
On behalf of everyone at the Arizona Capitol Times, thank you to all who made the nominations and to those who voted — this celebration wouldn’t be possible without you.
And now, without further ado, here are your 2025 Best of the Capitol winners!
Best Elected Official – Republican
Julie Willoughby
Best Elected Official – Democrat
Sarah Liguori
Best Debater – Republican
J.D. Mesnard
Best Debater – Democrat
Analise Ortiz
Best Bill Sponsor
Analise Ortiz
Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell
Amilyn Pierce – HB2704 -Tax; distribution; county stadium district
Best Committee Chair
Jeff Weninger
Best Committee Ranking Minority Member
Sarah Liguori
Best Lobbyist
Daniella Smith
Best Lobbyist Under 40
Joe Barba
Best Government Lobbyist
Joe Barba
Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against
Nick Ponder
Best Lobbying Firm
Veridus LLC
Best Dressed
Yassamin Ansari
Best Capitol/Political Lawyer
Andy Gaona
Best Political Rising Star
Analise Ortiz
Most Quotable Politico
Analise Ortiz
Best Political Quote
“Silence in this is compliance in thisSilence in this is compliance in this.”
Walt Blackman on his Stolen Valor bill being held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee.
Best Power Broker
Amilyn Pierce
Best PR Person
Stacy Pearson
Best PR Firm
Veridus LLC
Best Social Media Personality
Analise Ortiz
Best Crisis Response and Management
Stacy Pearson
Best Industry Trade & Professional Association
League Arizona of Cities and Towns
Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group
Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities (AAPPD)
Best Nonprofit Advocate
Marie Isaacson
Best Political Action Committee
Yes on Proposition 139 – Arizona for Abortion Access
Best Polling Firm
HighGround Inc.
Best Pollster
Mike Noble
You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.