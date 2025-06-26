Here are your Best of the Capitol winners for 2025

We’re proud to recognize the individuals and organizations making a lasting impact at the Arizona Capitol. From tireless advocates and standout public servants to behind-the-scenes power players, this year’s honorees reflect the energy, expertise, and influence that shape Arizona’s political landscape.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!

On behalf of everyone at the Arizona Capitol Times, thank you to all who made the nominations and to those who voted — this celebration wouldn’t be possible without you.

And now, without further ado, here are your 2025 Best of the Capitol winners!

Best Elected Official – Republican

Julie Willoughby

Best Elected Official – Democrat

Sarah Liguori

Best Debater – Republican

J.D. Mesnard

Best Debater – Democrat

Analise Ortiz

Best Bill Sponsor

Analise Ortiz

Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell

Amilyn Pierce – HB2704 -Tax; distribution; county stadium district

Best Committee Chair

Jeff Weninger

Best Committee Ranking Minority Member

Sarah Liguori

Best Lobbyist

Daniella Smith

Best Lobbyist Under 40

Joe Barba

Best Government Lobbyist

Joe Barba

Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against

Nick Ponder

Best Lobbying Firm

Veridus LLC

Best Dressed

Yassamin Ansari

Best Capitol/Political Lawyer

Andy Gaona

Best Political Rising Star

Analise Ortiz

Most Quotable Politico

Analise Ortiz

Best Political Quote

“Silence in this is compliance in thisSilence in this is compliance in this.”

Walt Blackman on his Stolen Valor bill being held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee.

Best Power Broker

Amilyn Pierce

Best PR Person

Stacy Pearson

Best PR Firm

Veridus LLC

Best Social Media Personality

Analise Ortiz

Best Crisis Response and Management

Stacy Pearson

Best Industry Trade & Professional Association

League Arizona of Cities and Towns

Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group

Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities (AAPPD)

Best Nonprofit Advocate

Marie Isaacson

Best Political Action Committee

Yes on Proposition 139 – Arizona for Abortion Access

Best Polling Firm

HighGround Inc.

Best Pollster

Mike Noble