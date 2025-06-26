Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Here are your Best of the Capitol winners for 2025

Arizona Capitol Times//June 26, 2025//

Arizona Capitol Times//June 26, 2025//

We’re proud to recognize the individuals and organizations making a lasting impact at the Arizona Capitol. From tireless advocates and standout public servants to behind-the-scenes power players, this year’s honorees reflect the energy, expertise, and influence that shape Arizona’s political landscape.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!

On behalf of everyone at the Arizona Capitol Times, thank you to all who made the nominations and to those who voted — this celebration wouldn’t be possible without you.

And now, without further ado, here are your 2025 Best of the Capitol winners!

Best Elected Official – Republican
Julie Willoughby

Best Elected Official – Democrat
Sarah Liguori

Best Debater – Republican
J.D. Mesnard

Best Debater – Democrat
Analise Ortiz

Best Bill Sponsor
Analise Ortiz

Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell
Amilyn Pierce – HB2704 -Tax; distribution; county stadium district

Best Committee Chair
Jeff Weninger

Best Committee Ranking Minority Member
Sarah Liguori

Best Lobbyist
Daniella Smith

Best Lobbyist Under 40
Joe Barba

Best Government Lobbyist
Joe Barba

Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against
Nick Ponder

Best Lobbying Firm
Veridus LLC

Best Dressed
Yassamin Ansari

Best Capitol/Political Lawyer
Andy Gaona

Best Political Rising Star
Analise Ortiz

Most Quotable Politico
Analise Ortiz

Best Political Quote
“Silence in this is compliance in thisSilence in this is compliance in this.”
Walt Blackman on his Stolen Valor bill being held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee.

Best Power Broker
Amilyn Pierce

Best PR Person
Stacy Pearson

Best PR Firm
Veridus LLC

Best Social Media Personality
Analise Ortiz

Best Crisis Response and Management
Stacy Pearson

Best Industry Trade & Professional Association
League Arizona of Cities and Towns

Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group
Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities (AAPPD)

Best Nonprofit Advocate
Marie Isaacson

Best Political Action Committee
Yes on Proposition 139 – Arizona for Abortion Access

Best Polling Firm
HighGround Inc.

Best Pollster
Mike Noble

