Are you worried about a friend? Be the one to help save a life.

In this 2017 file photo, Elisa Bertram, grandparent of a student at Queen Creek High School, holds a sign to show solidarity after five students died by suicide. (Photo by Miles Metke/Cronkite News)

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Unfortunately, our region continues to experience an increase in the number of individuals who need support and care. Social isolation, mental illness and difficult life transitions can play a role in the increased risk for suicide, but we also know that connectedness and a sense of belonging can protect against suicide.

There are many ways you can help yourself or someone else who might be struggling. In addition to seeking help from crisis services and mental health professionals, there are concrete actions the general public can take to keep our family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors safe.As a community provider, closing the gap for those who are in suicidal crisis is critical to ensure that anyone at risk has a safe place to go, someone to talk to and someone to care.

As behavioral healthcare providers here in Arizona, our teams at Palo Verde Behavioral Health, Quail Run Behavioral Health, Valley Hospital, and Via Linda Behavioral Hospital are dedicated to #BeThe1To in a manner that promotes connectedness. Evidence-based treatments and support are available. It is imperative that we equip our community with hope, resilience and the tools to feel empowered. People needing help can contact:

988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, that provides 24/7 confidential support. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.

The Veterans Crisis Line for Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

Trevor Lifeline , the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.

Be the one to save a life.

Taiwan Savage is the CEO of Palo Verde Behavioral.

Chris Ruble is the CEO of Quail Run Behavioral Health.

Julie Miller is the CEO of Valley hospital.

Jaclyn Hull is the CEO of Via Linda Behavioral.