Remembering officer Coolidge and standing with our police

One year ago, our community suffered a devastating loss. Officer Zane Coolidge was shot and killed in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice while protecting us. This last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of his passing – we honor his courage, his service, his sacrifice, and his family.

Woefully, Phoenix Police Officer Coolidge’s death was not an isolated tragedy. It is part of a troubling trend — an alarming rise in violence directed at law enforcement, particularly here in Arizona. Officer Zane Coolidge’s death was not an isolated tragedy — but part of a disturbing pattern of growing hostility toward law enforcement. In 2024, Phoenix officers were fired upon in 14 separate incidents, four were wounded, and one — Officer Coolidge — lost his life. These figures are stark testimony to the increasing peril our officers face even as overall violent crime in the city declined.These numbers are stark — and they barely scratch the surface of the incredible risk these men and women are taking when they put on the badge. An incredible risk that so few of us know, have ever experienced, or can even comprehend.

The broader picture is equally concerning. According to data from a 2023 FBI report on assaults against law enforcement officers, Arizona ranked eighth in the nation for assaults on law enforcement officers; behind Texas, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, and Ohio. The same report revealed that, nationally, assaults and attacks toward officers rose again for the third year in row by 15%. An element of these rising attacks in Arizona include an increase of ambush-style assaults — orchestrated by some of the most cowardice and abhorrent criminals.

The dark irony: while violent crime is continuing to trend downward in Arizona, the officers responsible for that success are the same ones now at the center of the increased assault campaign toward them. Behind each statistic is a person — a son, a daughter, a parent, a friend — who answered the call and gave everything to protect their community. Behind each number is a family forever changed, and a community left to grieve.

At Operation Blue Ribbon, we believe that supporting law enforcement is not a partisan issue — it is a community issue, and crucial to public safety. Every Arizonan deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood or in public, and every officer deserves to return home to their family after their shift. That requires us to not only acknowledge this disturbing rise in violence but to stand united against it, ensuring our officers have the respect, resources, and protections they need.

Please — reflect on this Officer Coolidge’s sacrifice; on the sacrifice police officers make every day when they put on the uniform. Remember, simple gestures matter. The next time you see an officer in your neighborhood or out in public, stop. Shake their hand. Thank them. Let them know that their community is thankful for them. It is a small act, but one that carries tremendous meaning for those who put their lives on the line for us all.

Anne Matlock-Ender is president and founder of Operation Blue Ribbon, a 501(c)(3) that mobilizes and educates the community on public safety issues.