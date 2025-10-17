Schweikert is a spoiler in the GOP primary for governor

U.S. Congressman David Schweikert speaking with supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Tensions are rising in the 2026 Republican primary race for governor, and what was already shaping up to be a tight contest has taken an unexpected turn.

Longtime Rep. David Schweikert has now thrown his hat in the ring for the 2026 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Karen Taylor Robson has the backing of the GOP establishment, and Congressman Andy Biggs has strong grassroots support, making Schweikert the wildcard.

While Schweikert may believe he can save Arizona, without a rubber stamp of approval from Trump or Turning Point, does he stand a chance?

Schweikert vying for the governor’s seat is a fool’s errand. It would be a move better for Schweikert to join Robson’s ticket for the lieutenant governor’s spot.

Instead of striking out on his own, an alliance with Robson would be the best option because he doesn’t have a shot at the nomination, his policies would dovetail with Robson’s platform, and it would be better from the standpoint of optics.

Schweirkert’s bid for the GOP nomination is not a safe bet. He’s entering a crowded ballot with formidable candidates.

Granted, he has beaten the odds in the past. He secured his congressional seat by narrow margins in 2022 and 2024. But how will he fare when it comes to fundraising?

Will donors be flocking to his campaign without much fanfare from the party or conservative organizations?

Robson already has a massive head start on fundraising, and Biggs has the backing of national advocacy groups.

With no significant backing, Schweikert will act as a spoiler in the primary. Siphoning votes away from viable candidates and tapering Robson’s modest lead.

Schweikert teaming up with Robson would be beneficial to both candidates. Robson possesses the coveted Trump endorsement, which gives her more credibility among political donors and voters.

Plus, her business-focused policies would have more reach among independents and moderates than Schweikert’s hard-nosed brand of conservatism.

Surprisingly, despite Schweikert being more conservative than Robson, his policies complement her platform effectively. Both candidates are solution–oriented and boast pragmatic approaches to policy.

His status as a budget hawk and passion for deregulation are well-suited for Robson’s focus on business-friendly policies. Fostering a set of policies emphasizing economic responsibility and growth, Schweikert also patches one of Robson’s biggest blind spots, her conservative credentials. Some commentators have suggested that Robson has flip-flopped on policy and view her as an establishment conservative.

For primaries, the rules of a general election don’t apply. It is one of the few instances in Arizona politics where being a staunch ideologue is beneficial. Few can dispute Schweikert’s credentials, as he has a ”98.28% Lifetime Score with ACUF” and a 90% rating from Heritage Action. If Robson had selected him as her running mate for lieutenant governor, it could improve her image among hardcore conservatives.

One of Schweikert’s most concerning Achilles’ Heels is his proclivity for generating controversies and scandals. Aside from the typical criticisms a political candidate confronts, Robson is relatively scandal-free in comparison to Schweikert. Robson’s cleaner image makes her more electable than her provocative opponent.

Several years ago, Schweikert faced fines for “campaign violations.” Needless to say, in the mudslinging leading up to the primaries, this incident will be thoroughly scrutinized. But the cringe-worthy blunders don’t end with this quagmire. Unfortunately, he also tends to put his foot in his mouth — for example, the defamation lawsuit over the Elijah Norton political advertisement.

Even as of this year, Schweikert continues to indulge in incendiary rhetoric. He referred to the criticisms of the Medicaid changes in the Big Beautiful Bill as “whining and bedwetting.” There are more tactful and professional ways to address these criticisms; these off-the-cuff comments will be red meat for his primary opponents.

While abandoning his campaign and joining Robson’s ticket won’t make these issues disappear, it will take some of the heat off of him, as Robson would be the focal point.

Schweikert leaving his seat in Arizona CD1 for a long-shot campaign for the Governor’s Office seems like a faster track to the unemployment line. He will be more likely to have a seat at the Capitol teaming up with Robson than striking it out alone. Maybe he will have better luck in 2030.

Peter Clark is an Arizona-based writer.