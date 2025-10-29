Hobbs to distribute $1.8M in COVID funds to aid food banks amid SNAP cuts

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs gives the State of the State address in the House of Representatives at the Capitol Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Key Points:

Gov. Katie Hobbs allocates $1.8 million to help Arizonans losing food stamp benefits

$1.5 million will be divided among food banks across the state to meet increased demand

Arizona officials are suing the USDA to access $5 billion-$6 billion in contingency funds

Gov. Katie Hobbs is allocating $1.8 million from leftover federal COVID funds to help the nearly 900,000 Arizonans who won’t receive food stamp benefits in November due to a federal government shutdown.

In a prepared announcement on Oct. 29, the governor said $1.5 million of that will be divided up among food banks across the state which are expected to be hard hit once the benefits dry up.

Hobbs acknowledged that it is just a fraction of the more than $161 million that now goes to Arizonans. It also compares with the $45 million in donations that St. Mary’s Food Bank, the largest in the state, already receives.

But the governor said she’s hoping to leverage more aid by encouraging people to donate directly to food banks and volunteer there. And Hobbs said she is calling on retailers, grocers and the state’s fresh produce industry to contribute food and logistical resources.

Another $300,000 is going into a newly created Food Bucks Now program.

It is modeled after the existing Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match when food stamp recipients use their benefits at local farmers markets. There also is a similar option that can be used at grocery stores, though the match is for money spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.

The only thing is, with SNAP benefits gone, there is no balance on recipients’ cards to double.

By contrast, the Food Bucks Now program, also operated by Pinnacle Prevention in connection with the Department of Economic Security, lets individuals bring their SNAP debit cards to participating locations to get a $10 voucher each day to double their fruit and vegetable purchase,s as well as a separate $30 voucher for any SNAP-eligible foods.

Finding a participating location, however, may be difficult.

A website designed to help shows a few grocery stores, like the Plaza Mobile Market in Tucson and the Tonto Basin Market IGA.

But most of the sites are farmers markets, many of which are open only on weekends or during certain hours. And there are large swaths of the state with no such locations.

The program is good through November. But promotional materials note that demand is expected to exceed the $300,000 available.

All that compares with data from DES, that puts the average monthly benefit for a family at $358.

Hobbs’ announcement came with a slap from her and other Democrats, who criticized the U.S. Department of Agriculture for refusing to use money from its contingency fund to continue benefits, at least into November, despite the federal government shutdown and the lack of an appropriation for the program.

It is estimated that there is between $5 billion and $6 billion in the account; USDA estimates it costs about $9 billion per month.

“It is appalling that the Trump administration is choosing to withhold food from vulnerable Arizona families, using them as leverage in their political games,” she said in her prepared statement. “The state of Arizona does not have the money to backfill the disastrous decisions being made by Washington Republicans.”

USDA officials have said those contingency dollars are designed to provide help in cases of natural disasters and cannot be spent simply because Congress has failed to approve a new budget.

That contention, however, is being disputed by Attorney General Kris Mayes.

She cited memos and other documents from the agency making it clear that those dollars can be used in the event of a government shutdown. And she and other Democratic officials have filed suit asking a federal judge to order the USDA to dip into the fund.

Mayes separately is urging Hobbs to call lawmakers into special session to tap the state’s $1.6 billion “rainy day fund,” dollars set aside to deal with unforeseen emergencies.

“If this is not a rainy day, I’m not sure what is,” the attorney general said.

Hobbs, however, has so far been noncommittal.

“The Governor’s Office is considering all available options,” said Christian Slater, the governor’s press aide.

Hobbs’ announcement of $1.8 million in grants comes less than a week after she brushed aside a question about why she was not using COVID relief dollars to address the loss of SNAP benefits.

“The Covid money is very much exhausted,” she said at the time.