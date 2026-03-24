Arizona education funding debate heads to November ballot

Sen. Jake Hoffman speaking with the media outside the Arizona State Capitol building on the opening day of the 56th Legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

Arizona voters may decide in November on increasing teacher pay

Senate measure requires 60 cents of every dollar spent on instruction

Arizona schools face a separate debate on renewing Proposition 123 funding

Arizona voters could decide in November if they want more of the money allocated for K-12 education to be spent on teacher pay.

On a party-line vote, the Senate has agreed to put a measure on the November ballot to require that 60% of every dollar spent by the bigger school districts in the state’s two most populous counties be allocated towards “direct instructional expenses,” a category which includes teacher salaries.

What makes that 60% figure significant is that the Auditor General’s Office reported last month that, on average, just 52.1 cents of every dollar end up in what is classified as instruction — the lowest figure since the report’s inception two decades ago.

“This lets voters tell those districts, ‘No, no, no, we want our children to have a funded classroom. We want our children to get a well-paid teacher who is highly qualified to teach those kids,’ ” said Sen. Jake Hoffman, the Queen Creek Republican who is the sponsor of SCR 1032.

But Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan argued that what’s missing from the discussion is that there are not enough state dollars to both increase teacher pay and fund everything else that schools are required to do.

The Tucson Democrat pointed out that a judge earlier this year concluded that lawmakers are not meeting their constitutional obligation to fund things like building construction and repairs, as well as other expenses ranging from desks to computers. And he gave them until November to fix the problem.

“We have underfunded the school facilities needs of our district schools,” Sundareshan said. And that, she said, is forcing schools to use the dollars they do get — including for teacher salaries — for those other needs.

But she said that, rather than comply with the ruling and provide what the court has said is legally required, Republican legislative leaders have decided to file an appeal.

“So, yes, it is absolutely the Legislature and its Republican leaders that have chosen to underfund district schools,” Sundareshan said.

“Doing something like this that sets the arbitrary spending amounts will not solve the problem,” she said. “Funding the schools will.”

Hoffman claimed there is administrative “bloat.”

On one hand, the report from the Auditor General’s Office showed that, overall, Arizona schools spend a smaller percentage of each dollar on administration than the rest of the country.

What’s also true, however, is that while year-over-year classroom spending in Arizona is up 0.5%, administrative spending actually increased by 2.7%.

But this isn’t just about administrative costs which cover everything from superintendents and principals to the staff that handle clerical and purchasing services.

Sen. Lauren Kuby said what’s missing from the debate — and from the category of classroom spending that Hoffman wants to take to 60% — are things that are necessary for students to learn — and things that schools are legally required to provide. That includes counselors, audiologists and nurses.

And that formula, said the Tempe Democrat, also ignores the high costs of teaching students with special needs.

In fact, the auditor general’s report said that, while the overall number of students in public schools is declining, the number of students receiving special education services has increased, particularly for autism. And that, the report says, can cause an increase in the category of instructional support — something that doesn’t count toward that 60% goal for instruction.

The Senate vote is not the last word as the House has yet to act on a similar measure being pushed by Rep. Matt Gress.

There also are some differences between the plans.

Most notably, what the Senate approved would apply only to public schools in the state’s two largest counties — and only to school districts of at least 7,500 students within those counties.

That change came after Mark Barnes, representing the Rural Arizona School Coalition, told lawmakers that small, rural districts, with certain fixed expenses like fuel costs and insurance, would have trouble ever reaching that 60% goal.

Part of the debate — and impetus for state intervention — is where has the money gone.

In 2000, voters approved a 0.6-cent hike in the state sales tax to 5.6% with the express purpose of raising teacher salaries, performance pay, and funding classroom improvements. Originally supposed to last 20 years, that “classroom site fund” was extended in 2018 to run through 2041.

A separate measure approved by the Legislature in 2018 set up a system to raise teacher pay by 20% over a four-year period through 2021.

In both cases, Hoffman said, many districts found ways to use the extra funds to supplant what they already were paying the teachers, allowing the districts to divert the dollars for other priorities. That, he said, goes against what voters want.

“They want teachers who are actually compensated and given classroom supply budgets,” he said.

“They want teachers who are supported so that they can focus on delivering a world-class education,” Hoffman continued. “And what we’ve seen is districts have instead prioritized grant writers, they’ve prioritized district office staff, they have prioritized everything else, all of the bloat in the administrative side of education.”