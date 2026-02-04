Gina Swoboda considers run for Arizona secretary of state

Gina Swoboda, former chair of the Arizona GOP, speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Thursday, Sept.12, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Key Points:

Ex- Republican Party chair files to run for Arizona secretary of state

Gina Swoboda may face state Rep. Alexander Kolodin in GOP primary

Swoboda’s congressional bid for CD 1 has drawn multiple Republican challengers

A potentially heated race is shaping up among Republicans who want to take on incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Gina Swoboda, who just stepped down as chair of the Arizona Republican Party, filed a “statement of interest” on Feb. 3 to be the GOP nominee to become the state’s chief elections officer. That filing allows Swoboda to begin gathering signatures to have her name on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

But whether Swoboda intends to take on state Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, remains in question.

“Exploring my options,” she said in a statement to Capitol Media Services.

“Elections have always been a passion for me,” Swoboda said. “I love that office.”

Swoboda actually worked in the Secretary of State’s Office under both Republican Michele Reagan and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Aside from running the state party for two years before quitting last month, Swoboda was also a policy adviser for the state House.

In October, she announced plans to run for the U.S. House after Republican Congressman David Schweikert said he was vacating that seat in a bid to run for governor. That district includes parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

Swoboda also got the backing of President Trump in that bid.

Kolodin, for his part, dismissed the possibility of having to wage a primary race. He even said that Swoboda, before her latest move, endorsed his bid for secretary of state.

“I’m the most qualified candidate in the race and the voters know it,” Kolodin told Capitol Media Services. And he said there’s a good reason for her not to abandon her congressional bid.

“Gina should focus on her CD 1 primary so that she isn’t the reason Republicans lose the (U.S.) House majority,” Kolodin said.

The move also drew the ire of Sen. Jake Hoffman. The Queen Creek Republican is chair of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, of which Kolodin is a member.

“Gina Swoboda is a Democrat,” he said.

Hoffman also accused her of attacking “school choice.”

That stems from the fact that Swoboda, as chair of the Arizona Republic Party, said there need to be more “guardrails” around the voucher program which provides tax dollars for parents to send their children to private and parochial schools and to home school their children. Swoboda cited reports of parents buying items like lingerie, jewelry and home appliances and said there need to be protections against abuse.

More recently, Swoboda drew ire from Republicans after saying that Trump had lost the political argument about immigration enforcement, not because of the deportations, which she said remain popular, but because of the increased reports of tactics being used.

With Schweikert not seeking reelection, that race for CD 1 has become crowded.

Also in the hunt is former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely. He, too, was endorsed by Trump.

So is state Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale.

Other Republicans who have filed statements of interest include Jason Duey, Dusko Jovicic, Kaitlin Purrington, Paul Reeves, Brandon Sowers, Brandon Sproles and John Trobough.