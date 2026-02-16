Lawmakers should stand with Arizona’s small businesses, not Big Box giants

When I opened my Arizona boutique in 2018, it was the realization of a lifelong dream I’d had since playing “store” as a kid with my red cash register.

Even better, now I run Dandelion Home + Gift with my daughter. As every small-business owner knows, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job there is. Whether managing inventory, keeping track of payroll, helping customers or emptying the garbage – we do it all.

At least processing sales is simple. The vast majority of my customers use a credit or debit card – simple, secure and instantaneous.

For now, at least. Arizona legislators are considering a bill – HB 2768 – that would upend the way businesses and consumers use credit cards, creating chaos for everyone.

Every time someone swipes or taps a credit or debit card, that purchase is made possible by a global network ensuring a secure link between the customer, merchant and financial institutions. Transactions are processed in a blink and include safeguards against fraud or theft, protecting businesses and customers. The entire system is maintained by a processing cost assessed with every electronic sale, typically about 2-3%.

Now, though, a handful of mega-retailers want to undo the system. Rather than a single agreement that guarantees universal access to electronic payments – regardless of the customer’s choice of bank, credit union or credit card – HB 2768 would require individual businesses like mine to negotiate the processing cost with hundreds of banks worldwide. We’d be unable to accept a credit or debit card from any financial institution with which we didn’t have an existing agreement.

Imagine if we were forced to turn away customers because we don’t have an agreement with their bank. Imagine if I had to train sales clerks that we can accept this Visa card but not that one.

There are over 650,000 small businesses in Arizona. Most of us operate on thin margins, and none of us have the time or expertise to negotiate agreements with individual banks, credit unions and credit card companies.

I just want to run my business. I don’t want to deal with the headaches caused by HB 2768.

So, who’s behind this legislation? A relative handful of the largest Big Box retailers in the country. They have armies of lobbyists, IT specialists and accountants to help them deal with the fallout from this legislation and negotiate deals for themselves while shifting the financial burden to the rest of us.

Small businesses aren’t just the lifeblood of Arizona’s economy, employing over 1.1 million people. Our dedicated entrepreneurs, unique restaurants, mom and pop shops and individual boutiques like Dandelion Home + Gift are a large part of what makes Arizona special.

Dozens of states have considered changing the processing cost attached to electronic payments, but only one has ever done it: Illinois. And its law has been tied up in court ever since.

I’m asking Arizona lawmakers not to drag my business or anyone else’s into this experiment. Please oppose HB 2768.

Lisa Eskenazi is the owner of Dandelion Home + Gift in Scottsdale.