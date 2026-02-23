Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Arizona First policies are delivering results

Kimmie Dillon, Guest Commentary//February 23, 2026//

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rides a four-wheeler during a tour along the Nogales border wall at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz., March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Kimmie Dillon

When President Trump delivers his State of the Union address, he will highlight measurable shifts in public opinion on the issues voters say matter most.   

In the last thirteen months, 372 miles of the Arizona border have been secured. Daily encounters with illegal aliens have plunged by more than 95% and migrant crossings are down by 99%. On the Arizona ballot this November, Arizona voters will decide whether violent drug cartels operating across the southern border should be officially designated as terrorist organizations. This measure is part of a larger effort to combat the threat of human trafficking, fentanyl, and violence in our Arizona neighborhoods. And let’s not forget the financial burden illegal immigrants impose on each Arizona taxpayer — about $1000 a year.  

The new Arizona Secure Elections Act reaffirms that only U.S. citizens may register and vote in Arizona elections and prohibits foreign contributions, spells out specific voting times and preserves in-person voting options. It will appear on the November ballot, bypassing Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto stamp. 

Arizona’s newest election law passed this month with bipartisan support. It moves the state’s primary election up two weeks to comply with federal deadlines. The law also allows registered observers from each political party at polling locations and strengthens protections for military and overseas voters by shortening the ballot signature cure period to five days. 

Education reform is also advancing. Arizona’s Education Freedom Tax Credit allows a dollar-for-dollar credit of $1,700 for donations to scholarship organizations supporting K–12 students beginning in 2027. The November poll shows 71% support Education Tax Credit Scholarships, and 50% support dismantling the U.S. Department of Education to return authority to states and local communities. In Arizona, more than 100,000 students now participate in Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. 

Health and nutrition policy is also evolving. Through initiatives aligned with “Make America Healthy Again,” Arizona public schools will eliminate ultra-processed foods and artificial dyes this fall, reinforcing a commitment to healthier outcomes for the next generation. 

For Arizona, that means policy changes are not just happening in Washington. They are visible at the border, in our schools, at the ballot box and in our neighborhoods. 

Kimmie Dillon is an Arizona native and Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Arizona Chapter.   

Recent News

