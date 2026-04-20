Survey: What makes a good election in the eyes of Arizonans?

Elections officials process mail-in ballots prior to the first day of tabulation in Maricopa County, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Elections matter. Voting matters. That’s what we learn in school. But changes being proposed to how Arizonans vote at the national and state levels would make your civics teacher cry. But even more importantly, the proposed changes — most designed to make voting more difficult — fly in the face of what large majorities of Arizonans say matters to them when it comes to voting and elections. I know this from multiple public opinion surveys we have conducted over the years.

For over two decades, we at the Center for the Future of Arizona have asked Arizonans across the state for their thoughts on issues critical to Arizona’s future, including education, health care, immigration and the environment. Our aim is to advance the voices of Arizonans on what matters to them and to our state’s future. We want to help leaders in our state see that Arizonans agree on many important issues, even when their voices get drowned out by partisan politics.

Our most recent survey explores what Arizonans believe a good election should deliver — regardless of party, candidate or outcome.

We started with a very basic question. Do Arizonans think fair and secure elections are important to a healthy democracy? The answer is virtually unanimous: 97% of Arizonans agree. This is the highest level of agreement we have seen in two decades of public opinion research. And a significant majority of Arizonans believe that their vote makes a difference, with 79% believing that it does. The voices seeking to undermine trust in elections and claims of voter fraud have not eroded these fundamental beliefs.

And what do Arizonans think about some of the proposed changes to how elections are run? Do these hot button issues resonate with Arizonans? Where do Arizonans stand on limiting or eliminating the option to cast their vote by mail, cutting off early ballot drop-off before election day, speeding up reporting of election results, or reverting to precinct voting?

The disconnect between these proposals and what Arizonans actually want could not be greater.

With regard to voting by mail, 81% of Arizonans want to keep their option to do so. That’s a supermajority and includes majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independent/unaffiliated Arizonans. In 2024, 81% of ballots in Arizona were cast using returned mail-in ballots.

And while Arizonans certainly think receiving timely results is great, nearly seven in 10 prefer preserving their option to drop off their early ballot up to, and on, election day. We asked if they preferred this option even if it means election results take longer to report, and the answer was clear: yes. In 2024, an estimated 8% of Arizona’s votes were mail-in ballots returned in person on election day.

With regard to voting centers, 89% of Arizonans want more voting centers, including 91% of Republicans, 95% of Democrats, and 83% of independent/unaffiliated Arizonans. These and other trends in our survey results show that Arizonans want more and more convenient options to vote, not fewer.

Finally, we asked Arizonans what makes a good election. What should a good election deliver regardless of your party or whether or not you like the outcome? How do you want to experience voting? Among nine core principles we asked about, three clear priorities rise to the top: accuracy, trustworthiness and transparency. Other priorities considered essential include voter access, fiscal responsibility, voter participation, preserving multiple ways to vote and the safety of voters and election workers.

Only one principle fell below 50% support: speed of reporting results. Speed is important to voters, but it’s not as important as accuracy, trustworthiness, transparency or other priorities such as voter access and convenience.

What does this mean for current debates about how elections are designed and run?

Arizonans have spoken on these issues. Will leaders listen? What will this mean for current debates about how elections are designed and run? Will the policies advanced reflect the interests of the voters or run cross-wise with them?

Listening to Arizonans and understanding their priorities doesn’t end debate, but should inform it. As changes to elections are considered, we should ask whether they align with what voters say are hallmarks of a good election. Arizonans know what matters to them, and that should matter to everyone, including our elected leaders.

Sybil Francis, Ph.D. is chair, president & CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for our state.