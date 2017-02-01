Electricity Rates: No hike necessary

The cost of electricity can feel a lot like a helium balloon — something that just goes up and up, apparently on its own.

But something strange has been happening that suggests that the balloon metaphor may not be apt. Two of the most important state agencies that scrutinize our state’s electric utility companies recently concluded that rates don’t need to rise after all for Arizona Public Service Company customers. The Residential Utility Consumer Office, or RUCO, even determined that rates should go down – not up.

RUCO and the Arizona Corporation Commission staff should be applauded for sticking up for consumers.

However, just because they did research and discovered the need for a decrease doesn’t mean that rates will stay flat or go down when state regulators make their decision later this year.

Thanks to the hard work of our utility consumer advocates and ACC Commission staff, we are fighting to keep the APS electric rates fair and affordable. It might seem simple for consumer advocates to advocate for, well, consumers. After all, isn’t that their job? But it’s not as easy as it seems.

We also need to remind them to oppose the proposed doubling of the fixed customer charge—to $24 a month before you even turn on the lights. Also, AARP opposes APS’s proposed new mandatory (for most residences) demand charge, which would likely make your energy bill more unpredictable.

What can we do about this? Call RUCO right now at 602-364-4835 and email the Commission Staff at mailmaster@azcc.gov and reference Case 16-0036. Thank them for representing Arizona customers and tell them to continue advocating for keeping rates down and against hiking new fees and charges. Consider also telling them that you want them to oppose new mandatory fees and the proposal to double the fixed customer charge.

All this can be done, and doing so could save us money while growing the economy — but only if our advocates in state agencies stick up for us. Let’s pop that helium balloon!

Dana Kennedy is AARP Arizona State Director

The views expressed in guest commentaries are those of the author and are not the views of the Arizona Capitol Times.