Corporation Commission approves APS rate hike

State utility regulators agreed this afternoon to allow APS to collect another $95 million a year from its customers.

But whether the company gets to keep it remains to be seen.

The 4-1 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission came after the majority rejected a bid by Bob Burns to delay the rate case until his lawsuit with APS and his fellow commissioners is resolved. That involves the question of whether he was denied the right to subpoena utility executives over how they’ve spent money in the past.

Burns had no better luck with a proposal to allow the rate hike to take effect but require APS to post a bond equal to the new dollars in case a judge ultimately sides with him and courts conclude the rate case was not handled properly. That could require starting the case over again — and potentially force APS to give back all the extra dollars it collected in the interim.

But ultimately it may not matter.

Bill Richards, who is Burns’ attorney, told Capitol Media Services that all rate cases — even those which are resolved with a settlement as was this case — are subject to judicial review. And Richards said that, with or without a bond, courts could ultimately declare that the procedure was conducted illegally and void the entire vote and rate hike.

And Burns, in explaining his vote, made it clear he intends to pursue the litigation with the goal of overturning today’s ruling.

In the meantime, most APS customers will be paying more.

Overall the newly approved deal involving APS, commission staff, the Residential Utility Consumer Office and some other parties to the case computes out to a nearly 3.9 percent rate increase. But for residential customers the figure is closer to 4.5 percent, a figure that APS figures will mean an average $6-a-month increase for its more than 1 million residential customers.

But within that, there also are some significant changes in how bills are computed.

People who are currently paying a flat rate will find their basic charges — what they pay no matter how much or little energy they use — going up sharply. For basic customers, the figure is going from less than $9 a month to $15; those large-use customers, meaning homeowners using more than 1,000 kilowatts a month, the base rate will be $20.

Much of that is designed to encourage customers to switch to one of two alternate rate structures.

One of those is a time-of-use rate, where the charge per kilowatt hour is higher during peak periods but lower at off-peak times.

APS currently has such a program, with higher rates from noon until 7 p.m. The new rate structure sets the peak hours from 3 to 8 p.m.

That drew concern from some consumer advocates who said it will be difficult for customers to use less power during that early evening hour.

And there’s something else: Any new APS customer will be automatically put into a time-of-day rate for at least 90 days. Only after that would they be able to decide that a flat per kilowatt hour makes more financial sense.

Burns attempted to insert a provision that would guarantee that new customers who pay more under a time-of-use rate than they would have under a flat rate to get a refund. APS opposed the move, a position that Steve Jennings of AARP said shows what this is really about: corporate profits.