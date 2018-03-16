Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey signs bill barring cities from taxing sugary drinks

Ducey signs bill barring cities from taxing sugary drinks

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2018 , 1:59 pm

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring Arizona cities and counties from joining a growing national trend of taxing sugary drinks.

The proposal from Republican Rep. T.J. Shope of Coolidge was signed by the governor on Friday without comment.

Shope’s proposal doesn’t specifically mention taxes on sugary drinks, only saying any tax on food products must be uniform. But testimony from a supermarket industry lobbyist industry made it clear that’s what the bill is all about.

Tim McCabe of the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance told House Ways and Means Committee members last month that it’s not government’s role to use taxes to influence consumer behavior.

There no sign any Arizona city or county is currently considering taxing soda and other sugary drinks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Private Prison

Arizona prisons up number of sanitary napkins for inmates

The Arizona Department of Corrections on Tuesday said it would immediately triple the number of free sanitary napkins it automatically provides each month to female inmates as it works to head off a Democratic proposal in the Legislature to provide unlimited free tampons, pads and other feminine hygiene products.