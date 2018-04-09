Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 13: Good – not great – times at the Capitol

By: Katie Campbell April 9, 2018 , 4:00 am

 

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey has had a rough time in the last few weeks, but some insiders argue that’s just the nature of the political cycle as he campaigns for another term in his office.

A lot is riding on how he finishes out the legislative session, and his school safety plan may be paramount. Ducey’s office says the National Rifle Association is behind his proposal, but that’s yet to be seen.

And all the while, public school teachers continue to contemplate a strike. But the ultimate effectiveness of that move will depend on what the largely grassroots effort can accomplish and when.

