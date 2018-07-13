Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Voucher vote creates dilemma for school-choice supporters (access required)

Voucher vote creates dilemma for school-choice supporters (access required)

By: Katie Campbell July 13, 2018

If voters approve the voucher expansion law in November, many believe those changes would be locked in under the Voter Protection Act.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Shutterstock)

Prison health care case shaping up for years of litigation

Arizona saw seven governors come and go in the time it took Arnold v. Sarn to resolve, and another case that addresses a forgotten population – prisoners and their health care – began.