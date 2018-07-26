Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Ducey avoids deposition in lawsuit alleging false arrest

Ducey avoids deposition in lawsuit alleging false arrest

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press July 26, 2018

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Gov. Doug Ducey has succeeded in avoiding a deposition in a false-arrest lawsuit filed by a man once charged in some of metro Phoenix’s freeway shootings during the summer of 2015.

Leslie Merritt Jr.’s lawyers argued that Ducey inserted himself in the now-dismissed criminal case when he triumphantly tweeted, “We got him!” minutes after the landscaper was arrested.

Merritt’s lawyers wanted to question Ducey about his calls with Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead around the time of the arrest to get information on Milstead’s demeanor.

A judge ruled Wednesday that lawyers aren’t likely to get valuable information about Milstead’s demeanor from the calls.

Merritt insisted he was innocent and was freed after spending months in jail.

No one else has been arrested, and an investigation remains open.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

prison-stock-art

Judge says he’ll rule against Arizona over inmate care (access required)

A judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit over the quality of health care in Arizona's prisons says he will issue a judgment against the state for failing to adequately overhaul its health care system for inmates.