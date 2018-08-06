Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / It’s Maricopa vs. Yuma in LD13 GOP House primary (access required)

It’s Maricopa vs. Yuma in LD13 GOP House primary (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda August 6, 2018

If Republicans in Maricopa County have their way, nobody from Yuma County will represent Legislative District 13 in the state House of Representatives.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Eric Spencer PHOTO BY PAULINA PINEDA/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Eric Spencer: On elections, war, and jumps from a plane

State Elections Director Eric Spencer said he has always been fascinated by politics and law, and the intersection between three disciplines – politics, public policy and law – has defined his career.