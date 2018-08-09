Quantcast
Sen. Steve Smith accuses Wendy Rogers of fraud, asks her to withdraw from CD1 race (access required)

Rogers’ attack ad implies Smith's modeling agency is tied to sex trafficking

By: Jeremy Duda August 9, 2018

State Sen. Steve Smith called on rival candidate Wendy Rogers to drop out of the Republican primary for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District and threatened to sue her over radio ads and a website.

