McCain’s family says he’s stopping medical treatment

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2018

In this Feb. 18, 2010 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens to a question from the audience at a Veterans Town Hall Meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Sen. John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, the Arizona senator’s family said.
In a statement, McCain’s family said McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.” The family added: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”
The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.
Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain’s caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.

