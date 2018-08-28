GOP schools superintendent primary close in early votes

With five Republican contenders dividing the vote, the GOP primary race for Superintendent of Public Instruction is too close to call.

Early ballot returns have Bob Branch less than one percentage point ahead of the current runnerup, Frank Riggs. And Branch is slightly more than one percentage point ahead of incumbent Diane Douglas.

With each of the top four candidates currently receiving about 20 percent of the vote – Douglas is followed by Tracy Livingston with Jonathan Gelbart rounding out the pack. It appears Arizonans looking for a change were unable to rally behind an alternative to the incumbent.

Douglas never quite escaped criticism after clashing with Gov. Doug Ducey early in her first term over the firing of two State Board of Education employees, and she’s continued to irk many in the state, even in her own party, over the years. Most recently, she offended public school teachers after criticizing the Red for Ed movement’s decision to strike and suggesting teachers’ certifications may be at risk because of it.

Still, political observers had speculated she would benefit from sheer name recognition in a crowded Republican field. She may be behind at this point in the night, but not by much.

Kathy Hoffman has taken a slim lead in the Democratic primary, coming out ahead of David Schapira in early voting. It is unclear who Hoffman may face in the Nov. 6 General Election if she maintains her lead.

Superintendent of Public Instruction By The Numbers

Early votes

Republican

Diane Douglas 21 percent

Bob Branch 22.3 percent

Frank Riggs 21.6 percent

Jonathan Gelbart 20 percent

Tracy Livingston 15 percent

Democrat

Kathy Hoffman 52 percent

David Schapira 48 percent