Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / Voters send some candidates from ‘varsity’ to the bench (access required)

Voters send some candidates from ‘varsity’ to the bench (access required)

By: Paulina Pineda and Ben Giles August 31, 2018

To stand up against legislative heavy hitters like House Speaker J.D. Mesnard or Sen. John Kavanagh, you need the varsity squad, Rep. Ken Clark told voters during a debate.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, Rep. Maria Syms, R-Paradise Valley, and Kathy Petsas

GOP infighting in LD28 gives Democrats hope of trifecta (access required)

The Arizona Republican Party would have you think there’s nothing wrong in Legislative District 28.