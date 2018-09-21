Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Both sides of voucher war prepare for battles after vote (access required)

Both sides of voucher war prepare for battles after vote (access required)

By: Katie Campbell September 21, 2018

Opponents of Proposition 305 may soon cry victory over its defeat, but the fight over school choice and Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts will not end in November.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this July 11, 2015 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump finishes up speaking before a crowd of 3,500 in Phoenix. Trump was just a few weeks into his candidacy in 2015 when came to Phoenix for a speech that ended up being a bigger moment in his campaign than most people realized at the time. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Breakdown: Ducey and The Donald

If President Donald Trump is the most bombastic figure in the Republican Party right now, Gov. Doug Ducey may be his polar opposite, leaving the governor in an increasingly awkward position this election cycle.