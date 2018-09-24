The Breakdown: Must be campaign season

Two Arizona Supreme Court justices are being targeted amid accusations, without any supporting evidence, of a cozy relationship between the high court and the Ducey administration.

A Republican candidate wants to make lawmakers more accountable for conflicts of interest. But how would that impact Arizona’s citizen Legislature model of government?

And should a Republican lawmaker be credited for proposing charter school reforms in an election year?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Piano Moment” and “Energy” by Bensound.