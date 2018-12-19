Quantcast
SOS reverses course on pursuing criminal charges for fake signatures (access required)

By: Ben Giles December 19, 2018

The Secretary of State’s Office won’t refer allegations of signature forgery and fraud that plagued the past election season to state prosecutors despite proclaiming there was ample evidence to seek a criminal investigation.

