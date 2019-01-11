Ducey hires new Parks director to replace fired Sue Black

Gov. Doug Ducey has tapped a state parks director from Colorado to serve as the new director of Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Ducey has selected Robert Broscheid, who has served as the Director and CEO of the Colorado Parks & Wildlife department since 2013, to lead Arizona’s Parks department after the governor ousted embattled Parks Director Sue Black in November.

Broscheid has a tenured history of working for the state of Arizona, having worked at the state’s Department of Game and Fish for 18 years, including serving as the agency’s deputy director from 2008-2013 — when he left to work in Colorado.

“With Bob’s extensive leadership background in wildlife and outdoor management, I am pleased that he will be back in Arizona working to protect our natural parks and promote our recreational assets,” Ducey said in a statement.

Broscheid follows the three-year tenure of Parks Director Sue Black, who was fired in November after numerous inquiries and investigations into her work at the department.

The final straw was when allegations emerged that the parks department, with Black’s knowledge, flattened an archaeological site containing Native antiquities.

Ted Vogt, who was previously the director of the Corporation Commission, but resigned amid questions about his ties to Arizona Public Service Co., served as the interim Parks Director after Black was fired.

Broscheid holds a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management from Arizona State University and is a graduate of the National Conservation Leadership Institute at Harvard Business School.

Broscheid starts on Feb. 4.